Stryker invests $4.7 million to produce its own energy

With an investment of $4.7 million, the Stryker plant in Arroyo builds a cogeneration plant to achieve energy independence and halve its carbon emissions.

“This project will make our operation more competitive in many aspects, including financial benefits and increased resilience during atmospheric events,” said Vicente Nazario, director of manufacturing for Stryker in Puerto Rico.

The claim is based on the fact that the project, the largest of its kind among any Stryker facility in the world, will save the medical products company an estimated $1.4 million annually in electricity costs.

As explained, the construction of the combined heat and power plant (known as CHP, in English) began this month and should be ready by February 2023.

The project consists of two generators powered by natural gas, a storage station for this fuel and auxiliary cooling equipment.

Although it will operate independently, it will be connected to the network of the Electric Power Authority for emergencies.

“If our plant can operate at full power after a major emergency, we will be able to help the community quickly. For example, after Hurricane María, Stryker assigned its suppliers to energize its immediate community,” Rafael Álvarez, Stryker’s engineering manager, recalled in written statements.

Puerto Rican firms participating in the project include Teksol, SCA Consulting Engineering and MDM Consulting Group. And, in the phase of contracting the supply of natural gas, Nazario assured that “the commitment is that it also be a Puerto Rican company.”

The executive, who before assuming this role worked in the Northwest at Honeywell, said “we are looking closely and evaluating how it could be combined with solar generation. It would be the next step.”

To this was added energy efficiency initiatives, aimed at continuing to contribute to the company’s plan at a global level, whose goal is to reduce 20% of carbon emissions by 2024 and be carbon neutral by 2030.

Stryker, with more than 30 years of operation in Puerto Rico, has a workforce of about 1,150 employees. The Arroyo plant focuses on manufacturing multiple sterile products for surgical use.

Cidre: “It’s something that will continue”

In a separate interview, the Secretary of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Manuel Cidreestimated Stryker’s investment as “another evidence of the commitment to stay in Puerto Rico.”

“This energy independence gives the company resilience,” he added about the business continuity component and rapid response in the event of a disaster.

In turn, he indicated that the decision to produce their own energy in this and other cases of large operations responds both to mitigating costs, and to aligning with eco-friendly initiatives and “to improve the quality of the energy they receive.”

As Stryker is doing, he indicated that multiple big players such as Coopervision, Medtronic, Baxter, HPE and many locally owned businesses have already done so or are in the process of doing so.

“It is something that is going to continue,” he stressed about the trend that he foresees will continue to impact income for the private operator LUMA and the Electric Power Authority.

This responds to the fact that, as indicated, 40% of energy billing in Puerto Rico corresponds to the commercial sector, “but that 40% in dollar terms is higher than the remaining 60% of billing, because industrial consumption is much higher.” .