Stubborn and inside! Honduran Kervin Arriaga scores his first goal for MLS Minnesota United

2022-04-23

Resilience has paid off for Kervin Arriaga that in seven games in American football (mls) has earned respect in the minnesota unitedwith which he scored his first goal in a 3-0 victory against chicago fire. The Honduran midfielder, at minute 84′, took advantage of his height of 1.91 meters to head off a cross sent by the Argentine Emmanuel Reynoso from the corner kick towards the small area, which ended up being unstoppable for the goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. SEE: Interview with Joseph Rosales uncovered

After concretizing his annotation, the porteño Arriaga He went to the corner of the field where his compatriot was among the substitutes Joseph Rosales (entered 86′); the catrachos shared an emotional celebration hug, which was renumbered by the other companions of the Loon’s.

The last time the element born in the rows of the Platense had scored was on January 16 when from the penalty area he shouted a goal to Honduras in a friendly against Colombia (2-1) in Fort Lauderdale. Arriaga He is the owner of the Minnesota from adrien heathwhich has put him in every game of the league season except for the game against Seattle Sounders by date 6 due to a mishap in the footballer’s visa. After being relegated by Marathón at the end of last year and the beginning of 2022, Kervin fabian He is standing out with 24 years in the league with the greatest projection of Concacaf towards the European continent.