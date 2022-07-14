Stuck at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo takes a huge wind of… – Sport.fr

Already snubbed by PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer in the plans of Chelsea and its new owner Todd Boehly.

Considered one of the best players in history, with 5 Ballons d’Or to his credit, Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in a particularly delicate situation. Eager to leave Manchester United to continue to play in the Champions League, the Portuguese finds no way out. On the one hand because the Red Devils do not want to let go of their top scorer from last season, on the other hand because no cador wants to match the player’s salary expectations.

In today’s edition, Picture lists the four reasons why no one wants to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo: “he is too vain, too old for football (37), too expensive and finally too inflexible”. A time announced in the list of clubs able to welcome CR7 next season, Chelsea is the latest to have snubbed the Manchester United superstar. According to information from Timesthe Blues are no longer interested in the player since a discussion between Thomas Tuchel and the new owner of the London club, Todd Boehly.