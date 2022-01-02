World

Stuck on the cable car at an altitude of 3,000 meters and -4 degrees: a nightmare New Year’s Eve for 21 people

Photo of James Reno James Reno16 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

A frightening start to 2022 for 21 people in the United States: 19 employees of an Aluquerque restaurant and two employees of the Sandia Peak cable car were stuck at an altitude of 3,000 meters in the middle of a snowstorm and with temperatures below – 4 degrees.

The group from Ten 3, a restaurant on the top of Sandia Peak, had just finished work. Everyone was preparing to return to Albuquerque to celebrate the arrival of the new year with families and friends.

They took the cable car but, when they reached the second pylon, the cabins stopped. Snow and ice, according to what was reconstructed by the plant operators, accumulated on one of the cables which collapsed and blocked the plant.

Amber Santos, one of the 21 unfortunates, told live what was happening on Instagram. While his colleague Colleen Edvige, has published photos of the group in surrender to the rescue.

It took over eight hours for rescuers to arrive. The 21, with the situation that gradually became more and more dramatic and the temperature plummeting further, they shared water and energy bars. And luckily the cabin was equipped with emergency blankets.

It was only after 4 o’clock that the rescue teams arrived on the scene, but it took another four hours for them to climb the slope and reach the cabin. From there, with a system of ropes, people abseiled one at a time.

So much fear, in short, and a New Year’s Eve spent stuck at high altitudes. But at least they were home for lunch. And this is the important thing.

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno16 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

In the race for electricity, China is heading towards Egypt

2 weeks ago

the EU prepares for travel

November 24, 2021

Omicron, Moderna enhances the vaccine and launches the “reinforced” super booster against the variant – Il Tempo

3 weeks ago

Cracco chef at the gala dinner in Montalcino for Benvenuto Brunello

November 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button