Stuck on the movable bridge, the car overturns – Auto World

Singular accident and fortunately without serious consequences that happened in Belgium on a mobile bridge where a stuck car overturned on the roof. Inside the car was a young couple with their one-year-old son. None of them have experienced any serious injuries, if not a great fright and the bad memory that will accompany them for a while. The accident occurred on the Marie Thumas bridge, an opening structure on the Vaartkom river near Leuven in Belgium. The car with the family on board got stuck on the bridge when it started to open to allow a ship to pass through.

In the video released by local news channels, you can see the red minivan slowly sliding downwards as the viaduct tilts, until it ends its descent by completely overturning on the roof. The couple and the child were trapped inside, with the Fire Brigade having to intervene to get people out of the vehicle. The victims of the accident. they were taken to the local Gasthuisberg hospital for treatment. Carolien Peelaerts, a representative of Waterway, a local company that manages traffic on the facility, said the incident is currently under internal investigation. “We are investigating how this could have happened”Peelaerts pointed out. “We are reviewing the camera footage and are sending experts to investigate this incident.”

Local newspaper Brussels Times explained how they are still unclear the dynamics of what happened: on the one hand there could have been the superficiality of the driver, who could have ignored the safety barriers closed to avoid circulation when the bridge opens, on the other hand, a technical failure could have occurred to the bridge, with the special signs that would not have informed motorists that the facility was opening to let a ship pass.