Student creates bot that tracks Elon Musk’s jet flights: $ 5,000 offered to stop it

Passionate about technology and the son of an aerospace industry employee, the boy created a computer program to track the flights of the millionaire’s plane which, to block him, offered him $ 5,000.

He is 19 years old and is a student of the University of Central Florida, passionate about flights and technology. The other is 50 and is one of the richest men on the planet. They are Jack Sweeney and Elon Musk and they are the protagonists of this story that is incredible. Yes, because the billionaire offered him $ 5,000 to stop the boy.

The bot that maps the flight maps of Musk’s jet Passionate about technology and the son of an aerospace employee, since childhood Sweeney enjoyed identifying the different types of aircraft that passed over his head and looking for their routes on apps so much that he created a bot – that is, a program computer scientist – able to trace the air routes of the jet of the founder of Tesla. Photos and maps showing where the aircraft is and which are shared on a Twitter profile called Elon Musk’s Jet and followed by over 212,000 users.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Twitterclick on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



The profile created in 2020 and Musk’s proposal deepening



Bloomberg, Elon Musk closes 2021 at the top of the ranking of the rich The account was created in 2020 by the boy, who is a big fan of Musk, who contacted him in person on Twitter asking him, in the name of privacy, to delete the account. The millionaire inquires about how much the boy earns through the bot and, in the face of 20 dollars a month (this is the earnings) he offers him 5000. But the 19-year-old plays to the upside asking for the possibility of rising to 50,000. “It would be a great support for college and would eventually allow me to buy a car, maybe even a Model 3,” he explains while waiting for Musk’s response, that he seems to have not paid any money yet.

The other boots created by Sweeney deepening



Elon Musk on Twitter: “I would like to quit my job and be an influencer” In fact, over the years Sweeney, in addition to @ElonJet, has created another 14 bots to watch in real time the flights of Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos but also of Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg, data recorded by the Federal Aviation Administration, which monitors when and where planes depart and land, as well as their route.