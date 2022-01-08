“Student division vax and no vax? Risk of maladjustment syndrome”

“Maladjustment syndrome, that is general malaise characterized by anxious depressive symptoms, negative mood or sometimes rabies” is what could be triggered by the new protocol for the management of infections in schools, which divides between vaccinated (83% approximately) and unvaccinated students with a 12-year threshold (about 17%). To sound the alarm consulted by Adnkronos on president of the national council of the order of psychologists, David Lazzari who comments: “This is a measure taken to protect others but which ultimately punishes the kids. It is okay that there is a priority criterion in health measures related to the pandemic. But it is also evident that if you pull the blanket to one side , one discovers another. If there were psychological listening available in the school, today we could think of help from this point of view “.

According to Lazzari, “unvaccinated students will undoubtedly pay twice the evident government dossier on vaccines for the lack of clear and unambiguous criteria. It is likely that many children are not vaccinated by choice of families. With the new protocol they will therefore discount. the dad, who generally creates discomfort for everyone and the feeling of being different and in the minority “.

This is very serious because “in adolescence – remarked the president of the psychologists – not feeling different is fundamental, the comparison with others and feeling accepted by the group is one of the elements that guide the well-being and malaise of the children”.

“If there were psychologists in the school – concludes Lazzari – today we could think of help from this point of view. But the Government continues to ignore the psychological emergency, wrapping itself over time in unclear and not univocal criteria that trigger problems like this one. . While one thing emerges from the pandemics: that the more clarity there is in the decisions, the more the response of the community works “.