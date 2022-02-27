Student implants a bluetooth device in his ear for his final medical exam: VIRAL

A Indian medical student was implanted a Bluetooth device in the ear in order to pass his final exam of the race.

It was the last chance for the young man to pass his final exam.after 10 years of having failed consecutivelyUnfortunately, however, he was caught.

“He was taking the General Medicine exam on Monday, when a vigilante team from Devi Ahilya Bai University, led by its deputy director Rachna Thakur, arrived at the scene and caught the student.”, reported Sanjay Dixitel, dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.

The young man was questioned, as the team discovered that the student had his phone connected to a bluetooth device and since he couldn’t find him, it was decided to ask him until he confessed the truth.

IT WAS IMPLANTED BY A SURGEON

He explained that a ear, nose and throat surgeon placed the bluetooth microdevice in the ear and with the same tone of your skin, “The devices were seized and the answer sheets were seized,said the dean.

Another student also used a device, which It was powered by a SIM card and a bluetooth microdevice, the young man argued that it was not surgically inserted, but could be removed with a pin.

Given this situation, the examination committee of the university has initiated an internal investigation, additionally the devices They have been seized for examination to determine if the case warrants police intervention.

MEDICAL COMPETENCE IN INDIA

These cases of cheating in exams have not been isolated in that country, what is something new are the devices that students are using for this purpose.

Competition in India occurs because the aspirants outnumber the vacancies, either for a job, or for places in universities.

From 2008 to 2013 a scandal broke out in the state of Madhya Pradeshwhich was called the Vyapam Traps Scam, this time the Supreme Court canceled the license of 634 doctors who were involved.

Subscribe to the digital edition of El Sol de Tampico here

The doctors were arrested for their involvement in the leaking of exam questions, as well as the manipulation of answer sheets and for hiring third parties to present the exam in place of the student.

With information from Hindustan Times