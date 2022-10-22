Student well-being must be an educational component — Observatory

The well-being of students should be a component of their education, according to the meta-analysis published in Frontiers entitled “Trends of Active Learning in Higher Education and Students’ Well-Being: A Literature Review”. According to the meta-analysis, this topic should be included in the curricular reforms of all countries.

On January 1, 2016, the United Nations resolution entitled “Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” entered into force, whose purpose is to build an equitable and universal world. The authors highlight goals three and four, which seek to “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages and ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, respectively.” Due to the pandemic, these goals are far from being achieved as the digital, educational, and social divide has widened, aggravating socioeconomic disparities and even forcing those most affected to drop out of school. That is why, for the authors, the well-being of students has become a priority.

The meta-analysis found limited academic references on how wellbeing can become a successful element of education, yet found that in Australia, England, New Zealand and Scotland, curricular adjustments have been made to integrate wellbeing issues. Beyond putting students to carry out active learning that makes them read, write, discuss, solve problems, analyze, synthesize and evaluate, they must also think about what they are doing, observe their emotions, attitudes and values ​​when they get involved in projects beyond the classroom to work with the community. This with the purpose that students see “the learning process as a constructive process that brings together people from all over the world.”

Collaboration among all is, according to the analysis, the way to respond to the challenges that the world currently faces such as “preservation of the environment, poverty, socially inclusive and fair development, smart and sustainable cities, mutual respect and the generation of new knowledge to provide sustainable solutions to social problems”. In addition to that, it helps the new generations to adapt to different circumstances and people, contributing to the integration of society. But what does active learning have to do with well-being?

Active learning and social-emotional well-being

The authors of the meta-analysis reviewed literature that focused on the use of active learning methodologies in higher education to see if they support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Web of Science, Scopus and in journals that exclusively published reviews or are important in the field of higher education, resulting in six studies: Akinla et al., 2018; van derZanden et al. 2018; Kötter et al., 2019; Theelen et al., 2019; Thorburn, 2020; Agasisti and Soncin, 2021.

Among the six publications, they argue that many students are stressed about transferring to higher education, their expectations of college, how their performance will be evaluated and, in general, what it means to be successful in college. This last point is divided into three: students’ academic performance, critical thinking skills, and social-emotional well-being.

To reduce the stress of entering college, Akinla et al. investigated how having close peer tutors in medical students could help them with the transition, as well as help them grow professionally and personally and preserve well-being. In addition, it is an active learning resource since it promotes social and academic assistance to the newly admitted university community. This is supported by van der Zanden et al. who describe that participation helped students’ social integration and adjustment rather than their general feelings of adjustment.

The effects of the pandemic on the well-being of the student community

The most recent report of the meta-analysis, that of Agassisti and Soncin (2021), touches on the issue of the pandemic and how it makes well-being a crucial concern for higher education. The authors say that institutions made significant investments in technology to prepare classrooms for remote learning. This presented a myriad of complex challenges but demonstrated that “the fundamental objectives of the faculties had to be the students, not the method itself”. For Agasisti and Soncin, one of the most essential lessons of this era was the emphasis on relationships, since these give “meaning to the educational experiences of students, as well as to the process through which research and innovation are developed. ”.

Among the challenges, a study by Defeyter et al. (2021) discussed how several students showed low levels of mental well-being during the pandemic because they did not trust that their universities or government would perform well in the face of the situation, which impacted their mental well-being, since it conveys a sense of insecurity and discomfort. To truly achieve the goals of wellbeing in education there must be an emphasis on educators, students, institutions, government and a broader concept of academic achievement. All this to provide teachers with greater professional autonomy and to provide more comprehensive learning experiences for their students.

Promoting the student’s mental and emotional well-being improves their self-esteem and their life by providing emotional balance and coping with feelings of depression or isolation. Higher education institutions must offer active learning where students have autonomy and the ability to decide while cooperating with their community. The authors explain that “learning with these approaches would reduce the feeling of discomfort caused by isolation (or even loneliness) and the ambiguity of the situation, since they are transformed into a contextualized and self-responsible learning process that takes into account the skills and restrictions of each individual.

The United Nations 2030 Agenda aspires to universal literacy and equitable access to quality education at all levels, to health and social protection, and where physical, mental and social well-being are ensured. However, the meta-analysis shows that there is a lack of interest on the part of the scientific community and the institutions themselves. Investing in research on active learning and student well-being is needed, especially in countries that are socially disadvantaged or suffer from a greater digital divide to more broadly interpret well-being and how to meet the goals of the 2030 Agenda.

In recent years, the importance of focusing on the well-being of the student has been seen, and, as the authors say, “everyone considers that well-being should be emphasized as a component of education.”