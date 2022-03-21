Students claim an aptitude test to enter Medicine

The CEEM is in favor of the creation of new specialties, such as Infectious or Emergencies, and against the opening of new faculties

The State Council of Medical Students (CEEM) has been claiming for some time that there is a test of attitudes to enter the Medicine Degree. But, from now on, they will do it “more firmly”. “We believe that it is necessary because not only must the qualities of each student be evaluated to study eight books of Biology or Physics, but also those that will be needed in the future to carry out medical work,” he assured. Luciana Nechiforpresident of the CEEM.

These statements were made at a press conference in which the CEEM announced the lines of action approved at its last General Assembly and the explanation of motivations and projects planned for this new period.

“These qualities should be interpersonal skills. For example, communication or the ability to have clinical judgment. These are qualities that are going to be developed throughout the career in six years, but we believe that they should be evaluated. They should not only be determined theoretical skills as such”, added Nechifor.

Alex Boada BorràsVice President of External Affairs of the CEEM, explained that the National Conference of Deans has already begun a pilot test at the University of Girona. At the moment it is in the initial phases, so they are waiting for its conclusions and to see how they can participate.

On admission to the Degree, the Council also demands a “normalization” of the notes between the CCAA; a “homogeneous” entrance test; and a single application list for the entire national territory. They also seek the EVAU is completely free.

12 hour guards

But they have not only modified lines of action regarding admission to Medicine. They have also approved the addition of two new members to the Board: Andres Santiago Gomez, as the new Secretary General, and Eva Jimenez Martinezas the new general treasurer.

Likewise, they are in favor of the hypothetical approval of new specialties. would be medicine Urgencies and emergencies; Infectious diseases; Genetic Medicine; and Palliative Care. In addition, “Medical students believe that shifts should be 12 hours”, Nechifor pointed out.

However, as you added Jesus Andicoberry LopezVice President of Territorial Organization of the CEEM, are not in favor of opening new medical schools at the University of Almería and Jaén. Nor of the increase in the numerus clausus in Medicine degrees.

“From the Council, and on behalf of the more than 43,000 medical students from all over Spain, we stand firmly against it. As many reports and manifestos from the medical profession indicate, they do not solve the problems about the current and future lack of doctors“, he stated.

“Spain -he continued- is right now the country with more Medicine students compared to the number of inhabitants. Overloading this funnel in training, the selection process for specialized health training would collapse. In addition to investing resources in training future professionals who will most likely not be able to work in our country.”

Compulsory subject of Primary Care

The Council has also approved the defense that “in all the study plans of all the faculties of Medicine they offer a compulsory subject related to Primary Care”, as it has assured Boada Borras.

“The medical student body considers that the competencies that Primary Education has are not given enough importance transversally throughout our curricular training and throughout the career. We also believe that it is important to increase the number of practical hours and that practices and specific skills are developed, especially related to the Rural”, he added.

The Vice President of External Affairs of the CEEM has assured that it is the feeling of the majority of the students, who have been asked to unify the opinion on all these issues.