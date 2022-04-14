Students From Multiple Schools in Marin County Test Positive for COVID-19 After Trip to Washington – NBC Bay Area

Several students from different schools in Marin County tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a school trip to Washington, DC.

Authorities reported that 77 students from two different schools returned from the excursion on April 10, of these 56 were infected.

“This occurred primarily within two groups of about 112 students,” said Willis Matthew, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services.

All of the infected students had mild symptoms, and none were hospitalized, according to the county Department of Public Health.

Most of the infected students were vaccinated and half of them also had the vaccine booster.

Araceli Núñez, a spokeswoman for the county Department of Education, reported that the infected students are isolated and are receiving classes virtually.

The infections are believed to come as several cities, including DC, are experiencing a spike in cases. This week alone, 72 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in DC at an annual dinner.

In addition, in the last 24 hours it was announced that two universities in the DC area, American and George Washington, are reinstating the mask mandate due to an increase in positive cases.

Marin County education officials along with the county Health Department will host a zoom call to update community members on the positive cases related to the recent trip to DC.

You can find the link to the meeting at marinschools.org.