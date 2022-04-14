Health

Students From Multiple Schools in Marin County Test Positive for COVID-19 After Trip to Washington – NBC Bay Area

Photo of Zach Zach13 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Several students from different schools in Marin County tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a school trip to Washington, DC.

Authorities reported that 77 students from two different schools returned from the excursion on April 10, of these 56 were infected.

“This occurred primarily within two groups of about 112 students,” said Willis Matthew, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services.

All of the infected students had mild symptoms, and none were hospitalized, according to the county Department of Public Health.

Most of the infected students were vaccinated and half of them also had the vaccine booster.

Araceli Núñez, a spokeswoman for the county Department of Education, reported that the infected students are isolated and are receiving classes virtually.

The infections are believed to come as several cities, including DC, are experiencing a spike in cases. This week alone, 72 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in DC at an annual dinner.

In addition, in the last 24 hours it was announced that two universities in the DC area, American and George Washington, are reinstating the mask mandate due to an increase in positive cases.

Marin County education officials along with the county Health Department will host a zoom call to update community members on the positive cases related to the recent trip to DC.

You can find the link to the meeting at marinschools.org.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach13 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Vaccines and masks, the fury of Hope continues

10 mins ago

New covid-19 variants, 6 unusual symptoms and who will have to do the fourth dose

22 mins ago

Covid antivirals, arrive at the pharmacy: a prescription from the family doctor is enough

34 mins ago

here are the foods that counteract aging

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button