Students in the US drop out of universities | The World | D.W.

For a long time, higher education has been considered the path to a good job. Many job descriptions explicitly list a college degree as a prerequisite. Despite this, student enrollment in undergraduate programs has been gradually declining over the past decade in the United States. And the coronavirus gave this trend an additional boost.

Since the fall of 2019, overall undergraduate enrollment at U.S. universities fell 6.6 percent to just over 14.4 million full-time and part-time students, according to the nonprofit Center for Education. National Student Compensation Investigation. That works out to more than 1 million fewer students than two years ago.

Public universities offering four-year bachelor’s programs and private for-profit schools have seen a drop in student numbers. Community colleges, which offer primarily two-year programs and often serve low-income students, “colored” students and older students, have been hardest hit, with enrollment down 13 percent. .

But if education is so important, why are fewer students signing up? And what does this mean for its future and for the economy?

Long-term impact on the economy

Convincing prospective students shouldn’t be too difficult. A study published in October by Georgetown University found that workers with a bachelor’s degree earn an average of $2.8 million during their career. This is 75 percent more than if they only had a high school degree.

Some young people needed to work to support their families and stopped going to college.

In addition to increased earning potential, data has shown that a degree opens the door to more career opportunities and greater job satisfaction. People with more education are less likely to lose their job and, if they lose it, are more likely to find a new one.

“Although college is not the right path for everyone, it offers one of the best options for moving up financially. If fewer people attend college, this could have a huge impact on families’ financial security and the economy in the future,” says Sarah Sattelmeyer, director of the education, opportunity and mobility project at the Higher Education program of New America, a Washington DC-based think tank

Postponing college, at least for now

However, there are many reasons why higher education has suffered in the United States. Due to a lower birth rate, the total number of high school graduates is not growing or is declining in some places. That means the flow of new students is slowing down.

At the same time, tuition costs are rising, putting studies out of reach for those who cannot get scholarships or are unwilling to take on student loans.

Oakland University: Empty campuses can mean summer vacations, more online classes, or fewer students.

The coronavirus pandemic played its own role, keeping recruiters away from colleges and students from visiting campuses. During the lockdowns, many students were not interested in paying full tuition to stay home and take classes online only. Travel restrictions left out a good part of foreign students.

The coronavirus has also forced many families into a precarious financial situation. For these potential students, college was no longer an option. They had to work to pay the bills.

“Historically, college enrollment has been countercyclical, especially at community colleges. When the economy contracts, more people go back to school or enroll in school. When the economy expands, many go back to work,” Sattelmeyer explains. to DW.

Return students to classrooms

However, before structural changes occur, schools try to get students back as soon as possible. To do this, universities offer scholarship programs and go in search of students who have dropped out of school.

The sooner the students return, the better. The US suffers from a lack of workers with specialized skills. More than ever, future economic success will depend on information technology specialists, data analysts, software developers softwarecybersecurity experts and engineers.

(gg/rml)