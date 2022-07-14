students use holographic patients to experience treatments

Through an innovative technology based on mixed reality, medical students will be able to practice with holographic patients. ‘HoloScenarios’, which is the name of the invention, will make it possible for future physicians to make diagnoses and prescribe treatments to individuals that are perceived as real, but are virtual.

The technology has been tested with medical student trainees at a UK hospital. To do this, they used mixed reality headsets to care for virtual patients that simulated health problems that occur in real life. For example, in trials, students were presented with a user with asthma and had to make real-time decisions about their treatment.





The first investigations have been done in hologram format with a fictitious patient with asthma, followed by anaphylaxis, pulmonary embolism and pneumonia. Additionally, the creators of HoloScenarios are creating more modules in cardiology and neurology.

According to the inventors, this technology offers a cost-effective and flexible training resource that could improve on existing medical training resources such as textbooks, mannequins or computer software.

As we said at the beginning, HoloScenarios uses technology based on mixed reality, that is, it mixes the interactivity of virtual reality with the visual power of augmented reality. This combination makes it possible for students to feel immersed in the tests presented to them.

Arun Gupta, director of the project, clarifies in a statement that mixed reality is “a useful method of simulator training.” “As institutions get to know it better, the demand for platforms that offer utility and ease of managing mixed reality learning is expanding rapidly,” he continues.





During HoloScenario tests, medical students are not alone with holographic patients. As the creators explain, teachers can complicate the patient’s symptoms to complicate the situation so that they learn more.

The University of Cambridge is conducting a study to assess the results of its students. Junior Dr. Aniket Bharadwaj, one of the first to try this technology, concluded that “having a hologram patient who can see, hear and interact is really exciting and will make a difference in student learning.”

