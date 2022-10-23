studies as a pilot for his next film | Vanity Fair Italy

Last June, from the offices of Hollywoodcame the news that Brad Pitt will most likely be the star of a movie about Formula 1, still untitled, directed by Joseph Kosinski, the same director of Top Gun: Maverick. It is therefore not surprising that the American actor has decided to visit the circuit of Austinin Texas, just on the eve of United States Grand Prix.

Pitt, who as we learn should also be the manufacturer of the film with his company Plan B Entertainment, he showed up with a sporty look: light blue sweatshirt with zip, bucket hat and sunglasses. She looked a little bit of free tests, obviously wearing the ordinance headphonesthen strolled around the paddock to chat with the team principal of various stables.

That he is collecting curious detailsi useful information for the film? We cannot knowwhat is certain is that shortly after he turned on the track on a flaming Ferrari by road alongside Charles Leclerc, Monegasque rider of the Cavallino. «We can confirm it, it was really funny», Reads the Twitter profile of the Redwhere some also appear photos of the experiencebetween smiles and handshakes.

Even if they are not output images, it is assumed that Pitt also met his friend Lewis Hamilton: the British multiple champion, in fact, will be co-producer of the film which, according to Hollywood Reporter, it will pass through the halls first and then land on the platform Apple TV +. “It’s a project he’s giving me many satisfactions and it’s nice to spend so much time Brad, ”the driver said long ago Mercedes.

«For now I can’t say more, but I shouldn’t appear“. A conditional that leaves the door open to what would be an unprecedented – and fantastic – couple on the big screen.

