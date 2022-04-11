studies claim that wine causes cancer and affects the brain

Some research has suggested that moderate wine drinking is associated with lower inflammation, better blood pressure, and a lower risk of death from coronary heart disease. But others link this behavior with an increased risk of developing various types of cancer and a reduction in brain volume.

Who is right? To find out for sure, a team of researchers looked at the connection between alcohol consumption and cardiovascular disease, and found that drinking, in any amount, was associated with an increased risk of disease. The study, which was published last week in JAMA Network Open, had a sample of 400,000 people.

The findings showed that even low alcohol intake was associated with a small increased risk of cardiovascular problems, such as hypertension and coronary artery disease, but that risk increased exponentially with heavier drinking.

Gender

It is the female human being has biological differences with the male. – Photo: Getty Images

Faces and voices are much more likely to be judged masculine when angry and feminine when happy. This was revealed by a study by researchers at the University of Essex. The main finding is that the emotional expression of a face or a voice is strongly influenced by perceived gender.

“This study shows how important it is not to rely too much on first impressions, as they can be wrong,” said Sebastian Korb, director of the work. The article, published in Emotion magazine, reveals that both men and women make the same mistakes unconsciously. So if you attribute happiness or sadness to a woman, be aware of this bias.

Genetics

Genetics is the area of ​​study in biology that seeks to understand and explain how biological inheritance is transmitted from generation to generation through DNA. – Photo: Getty Images

Scientists have published the first complete, gapless sequence of a human genome, two decades after the Human Genome Project produced the first draft of this sequence.

According to the researchers, having a complete, gapless sequence of approximately 3 billion bases (or ‘letters’) in our DNA is critical to understanding not only the full spectrum of human genomic variation, but also the genetic contributions to certain diseases.

Means

Total wealth includes both financial assets (money in accounts, stocks, bonds, etc…) and non-financial assets (homes and others). – Photo: Getty Images

Millionaires are more risk tolerant, emotionally stable, open, conscientious and extroverted than the general population, according to a study by researchers from the Socio-Economic Panel (SOEP), the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin) and the University of Münster.

The results show that this personality profile of the typical millionaire is especially pronounced among those who made themselves, rather than those who inherited their fortune. “Taken together, these results suggest that personality is a relevant factor for wealth accumulation,” the researchers said. The study, which is the first to profile this population, was published in the journal Humanities and Social Sciences Communications.

Dolce & Gabbana is an Italian fashion firm. It was founded by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Although they initially started designing clothes, the company has now diversified its offer by designing everything from accessories and perfumes to mobile phones or even restaurants. – Photo: Getty Images

300,000 dollars, about 1,200 million pesos, is the price of a Dolce & Gabbana tiara in the metaverse.