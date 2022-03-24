Studies showing that the human papillomavirus can also cause cancer in men

As early as 1842, the role that sexual contacts seemed to play in causing cervical cancer (CC) was described. But it was not until 1981 when scientific advances made it possible to identify the human papillomavirus (HPV) as the necessary cause for the development of CC.

This discovery marked a revolution in the prevention of this type of cancer. The possibility of developing vaccines against HPV and thus preventing its infection as a previous step to the development of cancer was opened.

In addition, the improvement of virus detection techniques was promoted to be used in early detection programs for CCU.

The CUC is the fourth most common cancer in women around the world and the second in women between 15 and 44 years. Due to its high prevalence, the first studies and vaccination programs against HPV only included women as the target population.

