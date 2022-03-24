Studies showing that the human papillomavirus can also cause cancer in men

Cintia Munoz Quiles

As early as 1842, the role that sexual contacts seemed to play in causing cervical cancer (CC) was described. But it was not until 1981 when scientific advances made it possible to identify the human papillomavirus (HPV) as the necessary cause for the development of CC.

This discovery marked a revolution in the prevention of this type of cancer. The possibility of developing vaccines against HPV and thus preventing its infection as a previous step to the development of cancer was opened.

In addition, the improvement of virus detection techniques was promoted to be used in early detection programs for CCU.

The CUC is the fourth most common cancer in women around the world and the second in women between 15 and 44 years. Due to its high prevalence, the first studies and vaccination programs against HPV only included women as the target population.

Men were considered to be simple transmitters of the virus and the goal was to prevent CC.

HPV also causes cancer in men

Advances in knowledge have led to the identification of HPV as the main cause of cancerous lesions of the genital area (anus, penis, vagina and vulva) both in men as in women.

We now know that HPV also causes cancer of the oral cavity, tongue, pharynx, and larynx (head and neck cancers). These types of cancer are on the rise in high-income countries, especially in men.

In addition, HPV is the cause of genital warts in both sexes that, despite being benign, are very annoying and frequent.

Therefore, we now know that any sexually active person can be infected with HPV regardless of their gender. Simply having vaginal, anal, or oral sex with an infected person is enough.

Approximately the 80% of the population with sexual activity will be infected with some type of HPV throughout his life.

In most cases, our immune system is capable of clearing up the infection within one to two years. However, around 10% of infections persist and can cause cell changes that lead to cancer.

Nearly 600,000 women and 70,000 men had an HPV-related cancer in 2018.

Vaccines prevent the development of cancer

Thanks to scientific research we have three extraordinarily effective and safe vaccines against different types of HPV. Since 2006, more than 300 million doses have been administered worldwide.

The active surveillance that has been carried out around their safety places them among the most and best studied vaccines.

The three currently licensed vaccines are indicated in both sexes from the age of nine No upper age limit.

However, they have shown their maximum efficacy when administered before the onset of sexual intercourse, that is, before the exhibition to the virus. This does not mean that vaccination is not recommended for people who have already started sexual relations.

Evolution of vaccination programs

In Spain, vaccination with two doses at 12 years of age is recommended, rescuing all girls up to 18 years of age who were not vaccinated at the time. Vaccination up to the age of 26 is also financed for people (regardless of gender) with HIV infection, men who have sex with men and people in prostitution.

More recently, vaccination at any age for women who have been treated for a precancerous lesion on the cervix has been included.

The greater knowledge of the epidemiology of HPV as well as the changes in the sexual behavior of the population have led to the adaptation of the prevention programs that were initially established.

The increasingly earlier onset of sexual activity promoted the advancement of the recommended age for vaccination from 14 to 12 years.

It was also shown that the reduction from 3 to 2 doses (administered before the age of 15) did not imply a loss of efficacy in the protection against HPV.

Currently, numerous studies evaluate the efficacy of the vaccine after reducing the vaccination schedule to a single dose.

In the United Kingdom, based on the evidence available to date, a preliminary recommendation has just been issued to modify the vaccination schedule, moving to a single dose regardless of gender.

Less dose for more population

If the efficacy of a single dose is demonstrated, this could be part of the solution to production problems and the lack of equity in the supply of these vaccines between countries with different incomes.

It would make it possible to achieve better vaccination coverage globally. Currently, while 28 European countries have already included males in their vaccination programs (or are planning to do so), it is estimated that only 15% of women worldwide are immunized against HPV.

Vaccination without distinction of gender favors equity, since it protects against cancer caused by HPV in both men and women.

In addition, there are no early detection programs in men as there are in women for cervical cancer.

By vaccinating everyone, the circulation of the virus would be drastically reduced (children are the largest transmitters worldwide), and it would be possible to eliminate diseases related to HPV infection.

In some countries, including Spain, the balance between cost and effectiveness of the implementation of the vaccination program without distinction of gender could become favorable if only one dose per person had to be administered.

*Cintia Muñoz Quiles, is a Doctor in Biology, Researcher in the Vaccine Research Area, Fisabio, Spain