Studies support de-stigmatizing doctors with tattoos

A tattooed doctor.

“The days of white-coated conservatism in the health community are numbered,” thus begins the statement by Bea Duric, a medical student who has spoken openly about the need to “de-stigmatize” toilets with tattoos.

Duric has made reference to the idea of ​​professionalism that health workers have to convey in their interaction with the patient and that it is “vital” to convey a sense of security and quality of care. However, on many occasions, this approach has led to a focus on what a doctor “should look like.”

These conventions often fail to reflect the breadth of diversity ethnic and gender that exist today. Especially there are a large number of bodily taboos and expression of individuality, defends this health.

Doctors hide their tattoos for fear of being judged

Also, there are several studies that refute the idea that tattoos make patients doubt the professionalism of doctors. A 2018 investigation from the journal Emergency Medicine Journal found that patients did not consider tattooed doctors to be less competent, caring, professional or trustworthy than their non-tattooed counterparts. Along the same lines, there is ample evidence that doctors are more critical of the appearance of other doctors than patients.

However, a 2018 study found that both medical students and physicians sometimes perceive visible tattoos as a deterrent to professionalism of a physician. Similarly, numerous nurses surveyed for research in 2019 maintained that despite the positive patient-professional connections they forged with the help of their tattoos, their workplace had a “no visible body art” policy due to concerns about professionalism.

For his part, Duric argues that, in his experience, his body ink has served as a topic of conversation with his patients of various ages and demographics: “So far, I’ve never been disappointed.

Fostering the individuality of health workers is beneficial for their mental health

Still, studies show that many health professionals continue to hide their tattoos for fear of being judged no longer be taken seriously in the work environment. For this reason, the doctor defends that individuality and professionalism are not at odds and that, in fact, promoting the former could help the mental health of health workers.

“In a work environment that is being described as increasingly ‘toxic’ and ‘one size fits all,’ encouraging people to express their individuality would make clinicians feel less like interchangeable cogs in a machine, which would help address the mental health crisis among health professionals,” Duric said.

Therefore, the first step would be to remove the image from the “conventional doctor” that has proven to be more of a self-imposed belief than a concern of patients. “Personal style is what makes each doctor unique. Whether it’s embracing and destigmatizing tattoos, piercings, or neon-colored hair, nurturing individuality makes doctors happier.”