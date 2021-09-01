Studio Enterprise opens its doors: the adventure continues

Grosseto: A new academic year is almost upon us and Studio Enterprise is ready to restart. The theater and dubbing school directed by Alessandro Serafini, crosses the finish line of the sixteenth season. As always, the spaceship does not stop and what may seem a point of arrival is transformed into a new impetus, thanks also to the innovations introduced by the school.

First of all, the security that in the pandemic era has never lacked: «We owe an attention to ourselves and to our members – explains Serafini – we have gone through very complicated periods that have put all those who practice our profession in difficulty. As regards Studio Enterprise, we rolled up our sleeves from day one, aware that work and professionalism always pay off ».

Words that go perfectly with the numbers that draw a more than positive balance of the activity. Suffice it to say that in the course of these five decades, over fifty students of Studio Enterprise have made their debut in professional dubbing shifts, giving voice to films, TV films, series, fiction, animations for children. Results in the field that induce Studio Enterprise to continue the flight, pushing the engines to the maximum.

In fact, also for next year the precious collaboration with the famous “voices” of the national scene has been confirmed. Fabrizio Pucci (voice actor of Russel Crowe, Brendan Frasier), Gino La Monica (Richard Gere, Harrison Ford, Alain Delon, Jack Nicholson), Isabella Pasanisi (Sharon Stone, Demi Moore, Andie McDowell) Stefanella Marrama (Joah Cusack, Julianne Moore) , Angelo Maggi (Tom Hanks, Robert Downey Jr.), Francesco Prando (Matthew McConaughey, Vince Vaughn), Roberto Gammino (Chris Rock, Ewen Bremner, Casey Affleck) and Claudia Razzi (Helena Bonham Carter, Meg Ryan), will join Alessandro Serafini in the advanced levels of the dubbing course. The students of the advanced courses will also have Massimo Lopez, a great figure in the entertainment world, among the permanent teachers. In addition to Stefano Dori, the staff will also include Stefano Goracci, engaged in junior courses. Vittorio Padula, a Roman dancer and choreographer, will take care of the didactic part of dance and musicals for children and adults. Finally, for singing, there will be the presence of Alessandro Baldi.

Registrations are already open, for info you can contact the telephone number 348-1529948.