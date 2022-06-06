Studio TD offers 20 absolutely free concerts at the Montreal International Jazz Festival!

What’s even better than the imminent arrival of summer? The arrival of festivals that make our metropolis one of the most hots during the hot season! From June 30 to July 9, the Montreal International Jazz Festival presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto will be back for a 42e editing. The event has more than 350 shows by artists from around the world in store for you, 2/3 of which are free, indoors or outdoors. And of these, 20 will be presented absolutely FREE at the new TD Studio, as part of the series TD Free Entry!

A Mecca of the Music Scene

Located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, at the corner of Sainte-Catherine Street and Place des Festivals, Le Studio TD has already established itself as a first-class performance venue. Thanks to its intimate configuration, it offers the audience an optimal view of the stage and a superior acoustic quality. This is THE place to go see and hear your favorite artists!

20 absolutely FREE concerts

In addition to the many outdoor shows open to everyone, the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal is presenting two series of FREE concerts this year in Le Studio TD, one at 6 p.m. and the other at 10 p.m. In total there are 20 shows interiors offered without reservation or tickets.

Here are a few that will make you want to circle the dates on your calendar:

Who : Louis Cole Big Band

When: Friday 1er July at 10 p.m.

What: We were talking about sound quality…well, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to attend the performance of multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Louis Cole. There is no doubt that the professional musician’s sometimes electronic, sometimes pop or even funk pieces will resonate harmoniously in Le Studio TD.

Credit:Richard Thompson

Who : Keyon Harold

When: Saturday, July 2 at 10 p.m.

What: If you don’t know Keyon Harrold by name, we bet you know his sounds. The trumpeter, singer and composer is the genius behind the instrumentation of several works by greats like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Mac Miller, Common and BIG KRIT You will love vibrating to the rhythm of his mesmerizing brass.

Credit:Kiana Pierce Pippys

Who : Jacques Schwarz-Bart, with Malika Tirolien

When: Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m.

What: Originally from Guadeloupe, saxophonist and singer Jacques Schwarz-Bart delivers melodies that cleverly combine the gwoka music of his native land and jazz with touches of soul and funk. The height of happiness for fans of mixed jazz!

Credit:Marc Chesneau

Who : Emma Frank

When: Friday, July 8 at 6 p.m.

What: With her suave voice and her ability to move, the American (who has spent almost a decade here in Montreal) Emma Frank is the type of artist you will want to hear sing in the privacy of a room like Le Studio TD.

Credit:Alexx Duvall

Who : Laufey

When: Friday, July 8, 10 p.m.

What: Icelandic Laufey will take you back to the days of great jazz classics like Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday. Get ready to fall under the spell of her hushed voice and her songs, each more romantic than the next.

Credit:Blythe Thomas

Arrive early so you don’t miss any of these absolutely FREE concerts! First come, first served! To find out about the full program of shows offered in Le Studio TD, this way.