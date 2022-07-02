Studio Universal advances the arrival of Christmas with great premieres – PressPerú

From July 1 to 31 from 8pm Mex/Col/Pr and 10pm Arg/Chi, Studio Universal unfolds all the magic of Christmas with a program that will bring together the best film titles that honor this celebration. A month to enjoy the charm of this date and get together as a family in front of the screen.

Gifts, encounters, family and love stories will be part of this program that will make the audience not miss Santa Claus so much and enjoy in advance the most anticipated moment of the year. Some of the premieres that will be part of this special are:

“Last Christmas: Another Chance To Love”

Saturday July 2nd 8PM Mex/Col/Pr AND 10PM Arg/Chi

Kate (Emilia Clarke) wanders bitterly through the streets of London, accompanied by the continuous sound of the bells of her shoes, which is part of her work uniform inside a Christmas store that opens all year. When Tom (Henry Golding) appears in her life, Kate begins to see things in a more optimistic way, even if it seems too idyllic to be true. But when Christmas arrives, everything seems to go against the couple. Of course, they will realize that the important thing will be to listen to her heart.

Romantic comedy directed by Paul Feig (“A Simple Favor”) and with a script by fellow actress Emma Thompson (“Bridget Jones’ Baby”) and playwright Bryony Kimmings. Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) and Henry Golding (“The Gentlemen”) star in the film, as well as Emma Thompson herself and Michelle Yeoh (“Boss Level”).

“Christmas at Coyote Creek”

Saturday July 09 8PM Mex/Col/Pr AND 10PM Arg/Chi

The film revolves around Paige, an event planner tasked with planning the annual party at her father’s hotel, the Coyote Creek Inn. There she will meet Dylan, a charismatic real estate developer and single father, who together with her son will make the heroine of this story discover the magic of Christmas.

This romantic comedy is headed by Janel Parrish (“Run & Gun”) and Ryan Paevey (“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”), accompanied by stellar performances by Nimet Kanji (“Baking Spirits Bright”) and Marc Anthony Massiah (“Sleepin ´”).

“The Christmas House”

Saturday July 16 8PM Mex/Col/Pr AND 10PM Arg/Chi

Going through some tough decisions, Mitchell family matriarch Phylis and patriarch Bill have called their two adult sons, TV stars Mike Mitchell and Brandon Mitchell, home for the holidays. They hope to bring the family together to recreate the Christmas house that will help them find a solution and make a memorable holiday for the whole family and community.

“The Christmas House” is directed by Michael Grossman (“Pretty Little Liars”) and features the leading roles of Robert Buckley (“Killer Movie: Director’s Cut”), Ana Ayora (“Captain Marvel”), Treat Williams (“12 Mighty Orphans”) and Sharon Lawrence (“The Lost Husband”).

“It is the time of joy”

Saturday July 23rd 8PM Mex/Col/Pr AND 10PM Arg/Chi

Seeking a new angle for her relationship book, Merry heads to snowy Vermont. She soon finds a new perspective and holiday cheer when she meets a charismatic humanitarian worker named Chris.

This Christmas story is directed by Gary Yates and penned by writers Jen Kirkman and Duane Poole. The leading cast includes Rachael Leigh Cook (“Love Guaranteed”), Travis Van Winkle (“Senior Love Triangle”), John B. Lowe (“Flag Day”) and Karen Malina White (“Conflict of Interest”).

“Next Stop: Christmas”

Saturday July 23rd 8PM Mex/Col/Pr AND 10PM Arg/Chi

Angie is determined to spend Christmas alone, but her usual trip turns into a Christmas train that leaves her in her hometown in 2011. Thanks to this time travel, Angie will be able to answer an important question for her: what would the life if she had married an ex who became famous? When she finds herself magically transported back in time, Angie gets a chance to relive that Christmas and learn what (and who) is really important to her.

This film has the direction of Dustin Rikert and the script of Kari Drake and Duane Poole. The cast includes Lyndsy Fonseca (“Kick Ass 2”), Chandler Massey (“Aquarians”), Lea Thompson (“The Wizard of Loneliness”) and renowned actor Christopher Lloyd (“Back to the Future”).

