Studio Universal celebrates Father’s Day with movie special

starting next June 13th At 8 pm, Universal Studio says present in father’s month and with a special that celebrates each of them. New parents, by accident or from large families will be part of this week of premieres dedicated to honoring dads from every corner of the region.

Some of the titles that can be seen will be:

¨DAD BY ACCIDENT¨ (THE SWITCH)

MONDAY JUNE 13 8PM

When Kassie (Jennifer Aniston) turns forty, she decides not to wait any longer and resorts to artificial insemination to have a baby. Seven years later, he returns to New York, seeing his friend Wally (Jason Bateman), a neurotic and insecure man who, inexplicably, feels strongly attached to Kassie’s (Thomas Robinson) son, a boy with whom he lives. he shares more than just his many quirks and eccentricities. Based on the story “Baster”by the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jeffrey Eugenides, author of “The Virgin Suicides.”

¨DEFINITELY, MAYBE¨ (DEFINITELY, MAYBE)

TUESDAY JUNE 14 8PM

Will Hayes (Ryan Reynolds) is in the process of divorcing. Ella’s ten-year-old daughter Maya (Abigail Breslin) wants to know what her life was like before she got married. Will recalls his past as an idealistic young man in New York interested in politics and also tells him about three women he gives false names. Maya will have to guess which of the three is her mother. Trying to fit the pieces of her father’s love puzzle together, she begins to understand that love is a very complex thing.

“DADDY’S NURSERY” (DADDY DAY CARE)

WEDNESDAY JUNE 15 8PM

Charlie and Phil (Eddie Murphy & Jeff Garlin) are fired from their jobs after failing to deliver on an ad campaign for plant-based cereals. After failing to find a job, and being left in charge of their homes and young children, Charlie has an idea: if he and Phil can manage to take care of 2 kids, why not take care of 10? Candy, superheroes and destroying everything in sight are the hobbies from the mischievous residents of “Dad Babysitter”, the crazy, but fun daycare set up in their own house, for the care of children during the day.

WHY IS “FATHER’S DAY” CELEBRATED?

There are several stories about the emergence of this celebration, but the most respected dates back to the beginning of the 20th century, in Washington (United States). In 1909, a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd, after hearing a sermon on Mother’s Day (which was already celebrated there), wanted to honor her father, William Smart. This was a veteran of the civil war, who was widowed after his wife died after giving birth to his sixth child and raising them alone on a rural farm. The date proposed by her was June 5, her father’s birthday, thus celebrating the first “Father’s Day” in history in 1909.

However, as much as the proposal to honor the parents was installed, its date was not. It wasn’t until 1924 that President Calvin Coolidge made it a national holiday, and in 1966, President Lyndon Johnson changed it to the third Sunday in June.

Don’t miss this “Father’s Day” special!

Starting June 13 on the Universal Studio screen!

