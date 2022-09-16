Studio Universal Celebrates Love and Friendship with Iconic Movies

A list of titles that make the message clear that loving each other is a condition and trusting is an obligation to grow, develop and advance in life. Some of the film productions that come to the screen:

ALL INCLUSIVE

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Jason and Cynthia are a married couple in deep crisis due to their inability to have children. They decide to tell their friends on the day of the birthday party of the son of one of them. As a last resort to save their marriage, they decide to visit a luxurious resort in a paradisiacal place where famous couples therapy is given. So that the price is not so high, the advertising of the vacation spot offers the option of bringing three more couples so that the cost of the stay is reduced by half. When the four couples arrive at the scene, they find that what was advertised as completely optional couples therapy has become more of an obligation than a voluntary activity.

Movie directed by Peter Billingsley (“Term Life”) and starring Vince Vaughn (“Unfinished Business”), Malin Akerman (“Rampage”)Jon Favreau (“Chef”) and Jason Bateman (“The Gift”).

HITCH, SEDUCTION SPECIALIST

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Alex “Hitch” Hitchens is known in his work as the “date doctor”, as he is able to get a woman to fall in love with a more mediocre man than she ever imagined she would in just three dates. Hitch is an expert on women who knows all the tricks to get his clients, usually insecure and shy people, to end up having affairs with the most stunning women in town. When Sara Melas, a tabloid journalist decides to drown him in the media by creating an image of a fraud, a great attraction will arise between the two, which will put to the test everything that Hitch thought he knew about the genre he boasted of being a specialist.

This film is directed by Andy Tennant (“Sweet Home Alabama”) and the script for kevin bisch. Leading the story is Will Smith (“I Am Legend”), well escorted by talented Eva Mendes (“The Place Beyond the Pines”) and Kevin James (“The Dilemma”).

DEFINITELY MAYBE

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Will Hayes is a young father from New York who is about to get divorced. As he spends time with his little daughter Maya, she asks him to tell her all about her relationship with her mother. In this way, Will prepares to tell his story and starts a game with her daughter in which she also tells him about other women from the past, giving them a false name, so that it is Maya who can finally guess which one. they ended up getting married. Although Maya discovers that love is a very complex game, she helps her father understand that it is never too late to go back and, why not, find a happy ending.

From the creator of “The diaryof Bridget Jones” and “Love Actually” (Adam Brooks), this film has a cast made up of Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”), Abigail Breslin (“Perfect Sisters”) and Isla Fisher (“The Great Gatsby”), among others.

IT’S NOT SO EASY

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Jane is the mother of three children who maintains a friendly relationship with Jake, her former husband, from whom she separated ten years ago, but with whom she continues to maintain contact so as not to do more harm within their respective families. Even so, it is a really difficult situation to assimilate and to overcome at certain times based on everything they have been through together.

When the two meet at their son’s graduation ceremony, something comes up between them and they end up having a passionate date. However, Jake is now married to a younger woman named Agnes, and in parallel Adam is an architect who has also entered Jane’s life.

This romantic comedy has been directed by Nancy Mayers (“The Intern”) and has the stellar participation of Meryl Streep (“Mamma Mia”), alec baldwin (“Still Alice”), Steve Martin (“The Big Year”) and Lake Bell (“Home Again”).

