Studio Universal Gets Romantic With Hit Movies For International Kissing Day

This Wednesday April 13th International Kissing Day is celebrated and Studio Universal will broadcast two ideal films to set a romantic moment with your partner. Steal a kiss from the one you love the most, in the company of Universal Studio.

international kiss day

Wednesday 13 April, 8 PM

Pride and Prejudice

This adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel features the Bennet sisters, who were raised by a stubborn mother. One of them, the young Lizzie (Keira Knightley), aspires to have a free and untethered life, a dream supported by her father.

Their lives take a turn when Mr. Bingley (Simon Woods), a wealthy bachelor, and his circle of sophisticated friends move into a neighboring mansion for the summer, the Bennetts are excited at the prospect of finding a suitor. At the homecoming dance, Lizzie meets the handsome and elegant Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen), who at first glance seems too proud and arrogant, but little by little love grows between the two.

Wednesday, April 13, 10:20 PM

Atonement, Desire and Sin

Nominated for best film and winner in the category of Best Soundtrack at the 2007 Oscar Awards, Atonement, Desire and Sin is a film full of love and drama from start to finish.

During the summer of 1935, Cecilia (Keira Knightley), the eldest daughter of a wealthy family, has a secret affair with Robbie (James McAvoy), the housekeeper’s son. But the relationship is interrupted when Briony (Saoirse Ronan), Cecilia’s younger sister and aspiring writer, accuses Robbie of a crime she did not commit. Later, the war will separate both lovers, dramatically altering the course of their lives.

So now you know, this Kissing Day invite your favorite person to do a romantic movie marathon and fall in love with the movies and programming that Studio Universal has prepared for you.

