STUDIO Universal: movies for the fall

Autumn has arrived and, along with it, two unmissable films in the STUDIO Universal lineup: Pride and Prejudice Y Anna Kareninawhich feature the stellar talent of the two-time Oscar-nominated actress, Keira Knightley.

Next, we share the Schedule of this spectacular billboard for you to prepare the popcorn and live a night full of exciting stories.

Maybe you are interested… The Voice arrives exclusively by Universal + | PandaAncha.mx www.pandaancha.mx read article

Looking for a package that gives you the best of STUDIO Universal’s programming and the most requested channels by viewers? We invite you to check our offer comparator so that you know the solutions available in your locality.

Pride and Prejudice

Premiere: September 22 from 8 PM

Eighteenth-century England was a very classist place. For this reason, the Benet sisters (Jane, Lydia, Mary and Kitty) live in the expectation that their mother will find them a rich and prestigious husband with whom they can marry.

However, among them stands out Elizabeth, an intelligent woman with a strong character, who has other interests beyond marriage and receives all the support of her father to fulfill her dreams.

When Mr. Bingley, a wealthy single man, moves into a luxurious mansion and becomes the family’s next-door neighbor, the Benet sisters find themselves embroiled in a story of love and misunderstanding. The film is based on the homonymous work of the renowned British writer Jane Austen.

Anna Karenina

Premiere: September 22 from 10:20 PM

In 1874, Princess Daria ‘Dolly’ banishes her husband, Prince Stephan ‘Stiva’ Oblonsky, from Imperial Russia after discovering that he is unfaithful to her. Despite this, Anna Karenina, Dolly’s sister who lives in Saint Petersburg together with her husband, Count Alexei Karenin, and her son, Seryozha, decides to travel to Moscow to plead for the prince.

While this is going on, Stephan meets an old friend, Konstantin Levin, who is frowned upon by the empire’s elite because he prefers modest country life to the luxuries of the city. There, Konstantin confesses that he is in love with Katerina ‘Kitty’ Alexandrovna, Stiva’s sister-in-law.

For this reason, the prince encourages him to ask her to marry him; however, she disdains him as she is in love with Count Alexis Vronsky. After what happened, Levin meets with his brother Nikolai, who spurned his inheritance to live with a prostitute named Masha. During their meeting, Nikolai suggests Konstantin marry one of the peasant girls from his guild.