Studio Universal prepares a movie special

Lima.- Starting next June 13 at 8pm in Mexico, Colombia and Puerto Rico and 10pm in Argentina and Chile, Studio Universal says present in the month of the father and prepares a special with the films to celebrate each one of them .

“New parents, by accident or from large families,” will be part of this week of premieres dedicated to honoring men from every corner of Latin America. Some of the film titles that can be seen will be:

“Dad by accident” (The Switch)

Monday June 13 8pm MEX/COL/PR and 10pm ARG/CHI

When Kassie (Jennifer Aniston) turns forty, she decides not to wait any longer and resorts to artificial insemination to have a baby. Seven years later, he returns to New York, seeing his friend Wally (Jason Bateman), a neurotic and insecure man who, inexplicably, feels strongly attached to Kassie’s (Thomas Robinson) son, a boy with whom he lives. he shares more than just his many quirks and eccentricities. Based on the short story “Baster” by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jeffrey Eugenides, author of “The Virgin Suicides.”

“Definitely, maybe” (Definitely, Maybe)

Tuesday June 14 8pm MEX/COL/PR and 10pm ARG/CHI

Will Hayes (Ryan Reynolds) is in the process of divorcing. Ella’s ten-year-old daughter Maya (Abigail Breslin) wants to know what her life was like before she got married. Will recalls his past as an idealistic young man in New York interested in politics and also tells him about three women he gives false names. Maya will have to guess which of the three is her mother. Trying to fit the pieces of her father’s love puzzle together, she begins to understand that love is a very complex thing.

“Daddy’s Day Care”

Wednesday June 15 8pm MEX/COL/PR and 10pm ARG/CHI

Charlie and Phil (Eddie Murphy & Jeff Garlin) are fired from their jobs after failing to deliver on an ad campaign for plant-based cereals. After failing to find a job, and being left in charge of their homes and young children, Charlie has an idea: if he and Phil can manage to take care of 2 kids, why not take care of 10? Candy, superheroes and destroying everything in sight are the hobbies of the mischievous residents of “Daddy Babysitter”, the crazy, but fun daycare center set up in their own house, for the care of children during the day.

Why is “Father’s Day” celebrated?

There are several stories about the emergence of this celebration, but the most respected dates back to the beginning of the 20th century, in Washington (United States). In 1909, there lived a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd, who, after hearing a sermon on Mother’s Day (which was already celebrated there), wanted to honor her father, William Smart. This was a veteran of the civil war, who was widowed after his wife died after giving birth to his sixth child and raising them alone on a rural farm. The date proposed by her was June 5, her father’s birthday, thus celebrating the first “Father’s Day” in history in 1909.

However, as much as the proposal to honor the parents was installed, its date was not. It wasn’t until 1924 that President Calvin Coolidge made it a national holiday, and it wasn’t until 1966 that President Lyndon Johnson changed it to the third Sunday in June. In Latin America, the date established in the northern country is taken as its own and there are several countries that adopted it as their own.

