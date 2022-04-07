Studio Universal prepares with two films for the day of the kiss





Next Wednesday is April 13 and International Kissing Day is celebrated. And for this Studio Universal will broadcast two ideal films to set a romantic moment with your partner. We invite you to steal a kiss from the one you love the most, in the company of Studio Universal.

Pride and Prejudice

Wednesday, April 13, 8 PM

This film is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel features the Bennet sisters, who were raised by a stubborn mother. One of them, the young Lizzie (Keira Knightley), aspires to have a free and untethered life, a dream supported by her father. Her life takes a turn when Mr. Bingley (Simon Woods), a wealthy bachelor, and his circle of sophisticated friends move into a neighboring mansion. This to spend the summer, the Bennetts are excited at the possibility of finding a suitor. At the homecoming dance, Lizzie meets the handsome and elegant Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen), who at first glance seems too proud and arrogant, but little by little love grows between the two.

Atonement, Desire and Sin

Wednesday, April 13, 10:20 PM

Nominated for best film and winner in the category of Best Soundtrack at the 2007 Oscar Awards, Atonement, Desire and Sin is a film full of love and drama from start to finish. During the summer of 1935, Cecilia (Keira Knightley), the eldest daughter of a wealthy family, has a secret affair with Robbie (James McAvoy), the housekeeper’s son. But the relationship is interrupted when Briony (Saoirse Ronan), Cecilia’s younger sister and aspiring writer, accuses Robbie of a crime she did not commit. Later, the war will separate both lovers, dramatically altering the course of their lives.

So you know, this kiss day invite your favorite person to do a marathon of romantic movies and fall in love with the movies and programming that Universal Studio has prepared for you. If you don’t want to miss any details about video games, technology, anime and series, keep an eye on our news section.



