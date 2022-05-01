Study before the MIR residency or go with what you learned?

This is the question that a medical student has launched, through her social networks, to the new MIR and to which several health professionals have also decided to answer.

“With what I put on, what you take the bases from home and it is up to us to guide you so that you begin to train”, wrote Elena Casado, anesthesiologist, in this regard. While another doctor advised them to “live these months of their lives, because they will already have 40 years ahead of study”.

“Do not forget that you have been studying for 6 years and, at the very least, a year of MIR preparation. Arrive at the residence, soak up the practice and enjoy having got there”, admitted a psychiatry resident. An opinion to which a future ophthalmologist was added, remembering that “you have much more idea than you think and you will defend yourself well”.

Go with what you’re wearing and take advantage of this month. You have much more idea than you think and you will defend yourself well. You will have time to study and work — Pablo(@PabloNM2112) April 24, 2022



MIR Residence: “You have to start it with desire and motivation”

“From experience, it is better to go with what you are wearing, your body and mind rested and very eager to learn and do my best”, wrote a medical specialist in Clinical Pharmacology, adding that “we must also reserve an extra motivation”. In addition, future residents admitted that “in these last few weeks you can hardly study” and others affirmed that only “They will start with what they learned during the MIR preparation”.