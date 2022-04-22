Study: British patient had COVID-19 for 505 days

A British patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for nearly a year and a half, scientists reported, stressing the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus.

There is no way to know for sure if it was the longer COVID-19 infection because not everyone gets diagnostic tests, especially on a regular basis like in this case.

But at 505 days, “it certainly appears to be the longest infection on record,” said Dr Luke Blagdon Snell, an infectious disease expert at Guy’s & St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

Snell’s team is scheduled to present several cases of “persistent” COVID-19 at an infectious disease meeting in Portugal this weekend.

Their study investigated which mutations arise—and whether variants evolve—in people with super-long infections. It covered nine patients who tested positive for the virus for at least eight weeks. All had weakened immune systems due to organ transplants, HIV, cancer or treatment for other diseases. None were identified for privacy reasons.

Repeat tests showed that their infections persisted for an average of 73 days. Two patients had the virus for more than a year. Previously, the researchers said, the longest known case confirmed with a PCR test had lasted 335 days.

Persistent COVID-19 is rare and different from long COVID.

“In long COVID it is generally assumed that the virus has been cleared from the body but symptoms persist,” Snell said. “In persistent infection, this represents continuous and active replication of the virus.”

In each test that the researchers gave the patients, they analyzed the genetic code of the virus to make sure that it was the same strain and that the people did not have COVID-19 more than once. Still, genetic sequencing showed that the virus changed over time, mutating as it adapted.

The mutations were similar to those that later developed in the widespread variants, Snell said, although none of the patients generated new mutations that became variants of concern. There is also no evidence that they have spread the virus to others.

The person with the longest known infection tested positive in 2020, was treated with the antiviral drug remdesiver, and died in 2021. Investigators declined to specify a cause of death, saying the patient had other illnesses.

Five patients survived. Two cleared the infection without treatment, two cleared it with treatment, and one continues to have COVID-19. At last follow-up this year, the patient’s infection had lasted 412 days.

The researchers are confident that more treatments will be developed to help people with persistent infections beat the virus.

“We need to be aware that there are some people who are more susceptible to these problems, such as persistent infection and severe disease,” according to Snell.

Although cases of persistent infection are rare, experts say there are many people with weak immune systems who are vulnerable to severe COVID-19 and who are trying to stay safe since governments lifted restrictions and people began to remove their masks. . And it’s not always easy to know who they are, said Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas, who was not involved in the research.

“Wearing masks when in crowds is a considerate action towards others and a way we can protect others,” he added.