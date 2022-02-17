Study confirms safety profile of ozanimod in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis

Patients reported clinical remission, clinical response, endoscopic improvement, and remission without corticosteroids.

Researchers presented at the 17th Congress of the European Organization for Crohn’s Disease and Colitis (ECCO), where it was known that a significant percentage of patients achieved clinical remission, clinical response, endoscopic improvement and remission without corticosteroids was maintained until week 142.

“For clinicians treating patients with this serious chronic disease, the results of the extension study True North provide an understanding of long-term therapeutic outcomes and help identify an appropriate treatment approach for your patients with colitis ulcerative,” said Silvio Danese, MD, Director, Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, IRCCS, San Raffaele Hospital and Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan.

“These findings demonstrate pivotal and clinically significant responses across multiple key endpoints and are based on our current understanding of the efficacy and safety profile of Zeposia,” Danese stressed.

On the other hand, the data reinforce the growing body of evidence demonstrating the long-term efficacy and safety of Zeposia and show its role as an important therapeutic option prior to biologic and Janus kinase inhibitor treatments in patients with colitis moderately to severely active ulcer disease, they explained.

“With our heritage in transformational science for immune-mediated diseases, and our commitment to inflammatory bowel disease research, we are seeking solutions that aim to redefine treatment outcomes and raise standards of care for the gastroenterology community.” said Jonathan Sadeh, MD, MSc., Senior Vice President, Fibrosis Immunology and Development, Bristol Myers Squibb.

What is the Colitis Ulcerative?

The colitis ulcerosa, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), is characterized by a chronic and irregular immune response that leads to inflammation and ulcers (sores) in the mucosa (lining) of the large intestine (colon) or rectum. Symptoms include bloody stools, severe diarrhea, and frequent abdominal pain.

The colitis ulcerosa has a major impact on patients’ health-related quality of life, including physical functioning, social and emotional well-being, and ability to go to work/school. Many patients have an inadequate response or no response at all to currently available therapies. It is estimated that approximately 12.6 million people worldwide are living with IBD.

