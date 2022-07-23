Study confirms satisfactory results in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa undergoing surgery

The researchers noted that at least 58 percent of patients were satisfied with the results.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa presents with painful, deep and inflamed lesions that are limiting. Photo: Shutterstock.

The researchers stated that during this study, the findings indicate that clinical surgery for Hidradenitis Suppurativa was well tolerated, and was associated with high rates of patient satisfaction and allowed return to treatment. work and normal activity within days for most the patients.

According to what was explained by the patients during the investigation, these showed that 76% of them were extremely or very satisfied with their surgery and 58% were satisfied with the appearance of the healed wound, despite a recurrence rate of 41%. In particular, the recurrence rate reported in the study current was higher than previous studies, which reported rates of less than 5% to 25%.

“The patients who undergo surgery for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) tend to be satisfied with the procedure, their wound healing, and their recovery,” they noted in the study published in JAMA Dermatology.

The study included data on nearly 200 procedures in 78 patients who underwent surgery for Hidradenitis Suppurativa, a common chronic skin condition characterized by painful abscesses, nodules, sinus tracts, and scarring. While treatment usually consists of antibiotics, hormonal therapies, and tumor necrosis factor inhibitors, surgery is often used to treat recurrent nodules and tunnels.

“The recent findings add new and relevant information about the perceptions of the patients about surgery, as previous studies included mostly white patients or did not mention the race or ethnicity, despite the fact that Hidradenitis Suppurativa is more frequent in black patients. In the study Currently, more than half of the patients they weren’t white,” says the study.

most of the patients said they were glad they had surgery (86% of procedures), would recommend surgery to a friend (84% of procedures), would have surgery again (84% of procedures), and believed surgery was successful with your expectations (81% of the procedures).

The patients they were able to return to work or school after a median of 2 days and were able to return to their normal routine after a median of 10 days, less than previous reports of an average of 1 to 4 weeks. Nearly three quarters (74%) of the patients they said they were satisfied with the recovery time.

However, the results also highlight that the probability of satisfaction is less likely than the patients reported being satisfied with their surgery if they currently smoked, although smoking, diabetes, and obesity were not associated with missing more days of work or school, return to normal activity, or time to complete healing.

“Although positive outcomes are crucial in judging the success of surgery, it is also important to understand the morbidity associated with surgery and recovery to balance risks and benefits. Most the patients reported mild pain during the surgical procedure and mild to moderate pain during the first week of recovery,” the researchers noted, explaining that 77% of the patients reported that their recovery pain was equal to or less intense than Hidradenitis Suppurativa-related pain during flare-ups.

“This finding is important to note because many patients and physicians may be hesitant to undergo surgery for fear of discomfort, but most the patients reported that the benefits outweighed the relatively tolerable procedure and recovery,” the researchers noted.

The procedures performed between the patients they included roofing, local excision with closure, and local excision without closure. The patients who received a local excision without closure were more likely to report recurrence and be less satisfied with their procedure.

Access the study here.