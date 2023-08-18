Study finds five vaccines recommended for older adults may reduce Alzheimer’s risk

Patients who received the Tdap/Td vaccine were 30% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than their non-vaccinated peers (Freepick)

disease of Alzheimer’s It affects more than 6 million people in the United States alone, and worldwide, the number is increasing as the population ages. This is the reason why scientists from various institutions and countries conduct research in an attempt to find treatments that prevent, stop or cure this disease.

A recent study by the Center for Academic and Scientific Research UTHealth Houston, Application of certain vaccines has been linked with a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease in adults over the age of 65. it’s an antidote to bowstring And this diphtheria, with or without pertussis (Tdap/Td) herpes zoster (Hz), better known as Shingles; And this pneumococcus,

study, which was recently published Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, It was led by co-author Christopher Harris, a program manager in the department of neurology at the McGovern School of Medicine at UTHealth Houston. Paul E. Schultz, Rick McCord, MD, professor of neurology at the McGovern School of Medicine, was lead author of the article.

The study authors said (Getty) “Our findings are a win for both Alzheimer’s disease prevention research and public health in general, as this is yet another study demonstrating the value of vaccination.”

The new findings come just a year after Schulz’s team published another study in the journal, which found that people who received at least one influenza vaccine They were 40% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than their unvaccinated peers.

“We were wondering whether the detection of influenza was specific to the influenza vaccine. Fever, These data showed that several additional adult vaccines were also associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s,” said Schultz, the Umphrey Family Professor of Neurodegenerative Diseases and director of the Neurocognitive Disorders Center at the McGovern School of Medicine. We and others hypothesized that immune system It is responsible for causing brain cell dysfunction in Alzheimer’s disease. The findings tell us that vaccination has a more general effect on the immune system, reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.”

group of researchers who completed with yaobin linGee, a graduate research assistant from the McWilliams School of Biomedical Informatics at UTHealth Houston; and Avram Bukhbinder, MD, a medical school alumnus, conducted a retrospective cohort study that included patients who did not have dementia during the two-year look-back period and who were 65 years old at the start of the eight-year follow-up period. Were. Duration. They compared two similar groups of patients, one vaccinated and one unvaccinated, based on propensity score matching. Tdap/Td, HZ, or pneumococcal vaccine, Finally, they calculated the relative risk and absolute risk reduction of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

“This study underscores the important role that large-scale observational data sets play in biomedical research,” Ling said. “It is particularly encouraging to see consistent results across multiple large-scale health care databases,” he added.

“By leveraging modern data analysis models and a large claims database subscribed by the McWilliams School of Biomedical Informatics, we have gained valuable insight into which vaccines may protect against Alzheimer’s and potentially develop prevention strategies more effective,” said study co-author Xiaoqian Jiang, PhD, who holds the Christopher Sarofim Family Chair in Biomedical Informatics and Bioengineering in the McWilliams School of Biomedical Informatics.

patients who received Tdap/Td vaccine They were 30% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than their unvaccinated peers (7.2% of vaccinated patients versus 10.2% of unvaccinated patients developed the disease).

Similarly, HZ vaccination The risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease was reduced by 25% (8.1% of vaccinated versus 10.7% of unvaccinated patients).

Researchers speculate that the vaccine may change the way the immune system responds to a build-up of the toxic protein that causes Alzheimer’s disease.

For pneumococcal vaccineThere was a 27% reduction in the risk of developing the disease (7.92% in vaccinated patients versus 10.9% in unvaccinated patients).

For comparison, Schulze said, three new anti-amyloid antibodies used to treat Alzheimer’s appear to slow disease progression by 25, 27 and 35 percent.

“We hypothesize that the reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease associated with vaccines is likely due to a combination of mechanisms,” Bukhbinder said. “Vaccines can change the way immune system Responds to the build-up of toxic proteins that contribute to Alzheimer’s disease, for example, by improving the efficiency of immune cells to clear toxic proteins or by ‘tuning’ the immune response to these proteins so that healthy cells around The ‘collateral damage’ to people can be reduced. brain cells. Of course, these vaccines protect against infections such as shingles, which can contribute to neuroinflammation.”

Researchers recently explored the potential mechanism in an article in Human Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics.

Findings suggest vaccination has a more general effect on the immune system, reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease (iStock)

Buchbinder said the research provides unique information about the potential impact of certain vaccine technologies on protection against Alzheimer’s disease.

Tdap vaccine Protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, while the Td vaccine protects against the first two. Adults need a Td or Tdap booster shot every 10 years to maintain a high level of protection against tetanus and diphtheria, a serious bacterial infection that usually affects the mucous membranes of the nose and throat.

HZ protects against shingles, the reactivation of the chickenpox virus in the body that causes a painful rash. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The CDC recommends that adults age 50 and older, as well as people age 19 and older with weakened immune systems due to illness or therapy, should receive two doses of the shingles vaccine, called Shingrix.

An earlier study found that people who got at least one flu shot were 40% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than their non-vaccinated peers.

Meanwhile, against the vaccine Protects against pneumococcus pneumoniae, meningitis, Sinus infection, blood infection and middle ear infection. Pneumococcal disease is common in young children, but the risk of severe disease and death is higher in older adults; Therefore, the CDC recommends pneumococcal vaccination for all children under age 5 and all adults over age 65.

“This research highlights how important it is for patients to easy access for routine adult vaccinations,” Harris said. “Over the past two years, the field of Alzheimer’s disease has expanded significantly, especially with the recent FDA approval of anti-amyloid antibody drugs. However, these drugs require expensive infrastructure to be administered safely. In contrast, adult vaccines are widely available and are already routinely administered as part of the immunization schedule. Our findings are a win for both Alzheimer’s disease prevention research and public health in general, as this is another study demonstrating the value of vaccination.”

