Study medicine at a public or private university

From time to time, the debate on the differences between studying Medicine at a public university and at a private university arises on social networks. Many point out that, in addition to promoting inequality of accessthe fact of studying in private affects career path. Meanwhile, other doctors deny it and assure that the type of university in which you study does not define you professionally.

“I studied Nursing at the private school with the great effort of my parents. 9 years later I started Medicine at the public school. I can assure you of two things: that does not define if I am a good or bad professional and two, no one gave me absolutely nothing. That said, more empathy and less competition,” says an ER nurse.

Another MIR describes a similar experience that, she says, made her for years she felt “undignified” of the opportunity his parents gave him: “The private one in my city was cheaper than the public one in Lleida”.

In the same way, a private student defends that many people do not know her “economic situation” or what happened, for which she has felt “hurt” with some comments. “I think I’ll be just as good a doctor as any of youor that’s why I fight”, he concluded.

Medical Universities: public vs private

“Coming from a private uni I agree with some things you say“, recognized a future resident in the face of criticism such as that of another colleague who stated: “I remain convinced that there is an inequality of opportunities”.

However, this same future R1 pointed out: “I have met wonderful people whom I love very much and who I think They will be wonderful doctors and have studied privately“.

Finally, a resident focuses on another kind of inequalities in access to the Medicine career and raises a new question: “The debate ‘Universities of Medicine: public vs private’ seems very good to me… But I miss the debate ‘Different types of selectivity to opt for the same places college girls'”.