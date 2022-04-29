STUDY: one in 2 women suffers harassment and violence in online games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Toxicity in video games is a very serious issue that, unfortunately, is not taken seriously. While all players receive hateful comments from other users, it is undeniable that there are vulnerable groups that are more prone to harassment and violence in multiplayer games for no apparent reason.

It’s no secret that the vast majority of female gamers have to deal with all sorts of nasty comments in online games for the simple fact of being women. As proof of the above, we have a recent Spanish study that produced extremely worrying results that we cannot ignore.

Harassment experienced by women in video games is real

As our friends from Tarreo, this week the results of a study baptized as “32Bits: experiences of women in online video games in Castilla-La Mancha” came to light. The research, which was funded by the local Women’s Institute, aimed to discover the levels of toxicity that female people face in their gaming sessions.

The results of the study were presented in the presentations of “Online violence in the experience of women video gamers”, an event organized by the Faculty of Social Sciences of the UCLM in Talavera de la Reina, Spain.

During the conference it was revealed that one in 2 women claims to have suffered violence in multiplayer video games for the simple fact of being a woman or, alternatively, having seen another player be a victim. In addition, they confess that they are targets of harassment, insults, sexist/macho jokes and are constantly undervalued in their gaming sessions.

Given these shocking results, Pilar Callado, director of the Women’s Institute of Castilla-La Mancha, condemned this situation.

“In virtual spaces discrimination is generated as in daily life, sometimes even more intensely. In addition, they are spaces more prone to violence due to anonymity and the feeling of impunity that this generates. All the manifestations of gender violence are also transferred to social networks, forums and, in this case, to videogames”, commented Pilar Callado during the event.

These results coincide with those seen in a survey last year that indicated that 82% of women are victims of harassment and other toxic attitudes while playing. Additionally, another study revealed that 59% of gamers hide their gender to avoid being harassed by other users.

But tell us, what do you think of this unpleasant situation? Let us read you in the comments.

