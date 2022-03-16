Study points to the collapse of the medical cannabis industry if the government does not stop the issuance of licenses

Five years after its creation by law, the medical cannabis industry is in “a slump” that has reduced the average sale of each dispensary from $133,000 to $39,000the economist Gustavo Vélez denounced yesterday.

“It is an economic collapse in sales that, to the extent that it is not addressed, can destabilize the entire ecosystem,” he predicted about the segment that generates 2,000 direct jobs and an estimated 5,000 indirect jobs.

“We have the crops, manufacturing and transporters. We are talking about loss of capital, of jobs, ”Vélez warned about the industry that he has deployed $500 million in liquid capital, due to the limitations of financial services and credit that weigh on activities related to cannabis.

Vélez’s expressions were given when presenting the study “Saturation analysis of the medical cannabis market in Puerto Rico”, which the Association of Members of the Medicinal Cannabis Industry (Micam) commissioned from his firm Economic Intelligence.

Given the picture presented by Vélez, the president of Micam, José Aleczer Rivera, urged that the Medical Cannabis Regulatory Board “close the open call for licenses”, which today has another 311 in line for approval, and in the meantime examine the study disclosed yesterday or produce one of its own, as required by law.

As he explained, Law 42 of 2017 establishes that at the beginning of each calendar year a study must be published that includes the criteria of geographical area, size of the industry, proportion between patients and number of clinics. In five years of establishing the industry, that has not happened.

For his part, Vélez stated that the regulator has not taken into account the “effect that the rapid granting of licenses has on the entire ecosystem” when the universe of patients has not grown. On the contrary, it has been reduced from about 130,000 to almost 120,000.

As an example, he indicated that in 2020 there were 168 dispensaries and the Board granted 90 more licenses in 2021, for a total of 258.

“It is a very strong, dramatic 53% increase,” he said. Today, there are already 277. This has meant that the average number of patients per clinic is currently 432, a figure that in mid-2020 was 980.

“It is not a matter of (lack of) patients. It is the excess of dispensaries in Puerto Rico,” Vélez concluded.

By comparison, Hawaii has 4,100 per dispensary, Florida 1,692, and the average for all jurisdictions with a medicinal market is 1,898.

The saturation that the study collected is not limited to dispensaries, warned Alberto Fernández, a member of the Board of Directors of Micam and an entrepreneur in the sector: “We have 47 farming (operations) and 37 manufacturing. We have a $500 million investment that produces enough cannabis for over 400,000 patients that do not exist and will not exist.”.

Fernández attributed his conclusion to the fact that the current nearly 120,000 correspond to 3.7% of the population, when in other markets that percentage does not reach 3% or barely exceeds it, such as 3.2% in Florida.

One of the most palpable effects has been that “prices have plummeted by more than 60%,” Fernández mentioned.

On this particular Vélez presented that by 2016 a pound of cannabis was around $4,000, while today it is for $1,400a point that he considered unsustainable for the industry and to a certain extent for patients, if the market is concentrated in a few and access to treatments is difficult.

Called to approve adult use

Both Aleczer Rivera and Fernández emphasized that the requests to the Board are only to mitigate, because the damage has been done.

“They are already beginning to close dispensaries, crops, and we will see it in an accelerated manner in the coming monthsFernandez assured. “The average loss of a dispensary is $20,000 a month and in a crop it would be millions a year.”

Aleczer Rivera lamented that by seeing signs or construction at multiple points, the public can conclude that “it gives the impression that the industry is buoyant in Puerto Rico,” when this is not supported when examining the data.

For this reason, he argued that “The real alternative is for the Legislative Assembly to understand that adult, recreational use (for the public 21 years of age or older) is the solution.”

He also urged the Senate to approve House Bill 1078 “which establishes the parameters for the granting of licenses and a moratorium.”

“To the Chamber: consider and approve project 1191 (authored by representative Héctor Ferrer). It gives the industry a break and it is a tool for economic development”, he concluded.

The businessmen reiterated that the pressures are unsustainable for family and small business operations, which have been undertaken with savings, private loans or with homes as collateral. And this carries the risk of concentrating the market on players with greater capital, not necessarily local.

“We are in a state of emergency,” concluded Aleczer Rivera.