Study shows the concentration of sperm released by men has declined by 51% in the last 50 years

A recent study has proven that the concentration of sperm released by men during ejaculation has declined by 51% in the last 50 years, making the reproductive process of couples difficult.

In the 1970s, men contained an average of 101 million reproductive cells per milliliter of semen. This average fell to 49 million in recent days.

This is one of the main findings of research conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel and the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in the United States.

What is behind this incident? Experts cite at least five reasons.

-Obesity (releases inflammatory substances that directly affect the production of testosterone, one of the most important hormones in the production of male gametes.)

-Alcohol, cigarettes, electronic cigarette use, marijuana, cocaine, steroids and anabolics. Some of these substances directly damage the germ cells, which give rise to sperm.

-sexually transmitted infections. Diseases such as chlamydia and gonorrhea, which are caused by bacteria, can cause inflammation in the epididymis.

– Computer in your lap. Studies have shown that the habit of carrying a laptop on the lap represents an additional risk for the sperm factory.

This is because the device’s battery gets hot and can “cook” the sperm.

-Pollutants found in the atmosphere as well as toxic compounds such as plastics and pesticides.

Another factor that contributes to this phenomenon is genetics. It is estimated that 10 to 30% of cases of difficulty having a baby are related to problems with male DNA.

Ultimately, if this rate of decline continues at the current level, by 2050 the concentration of reproductive cells in semen will be practically zero.