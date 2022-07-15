Study Suggests Antidepressants May Curb Opioid Overdose

The risk, such as overdose and other forms of self-harm, was reduced among patients who had been treated with antidepressants.

Opioid overdoses have gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence the importance of the study. Photo: Shutterstock.

Patients with a history of depression who are also being treated with analgesics opioids have a lower risk of overdose and self-harm after taking antidepressantssuggests new research.

In this study, they analyzed the insurance claims of more than 200,000 adults with a history of depression. Of these, 8,200 experienced adverse events (AEs) during the year after starting therapy with opioids.

However, the risk of overdose and other forms of self-harm was reduced among patients who had been treated with antidepressants for at least 6 weeks.

The bottom line is that clinicians and health systems need to be more aware that people in pain are more likely to be depressed and at higher risk of AD, so depression should be treated “more liberally,” the author Dr. Bradley Stein, a practicing psychiatrist in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and director of the Center for opioids of the Rand Corporation.

“If you’re treating someone with pain, particularly chronic pain, it’s critically important to better assess their depression and not attribute depressive symptoms to pain alone,” Stein told Medscape News.

differential approach

The researchers note that opioid treatment for pain “complicates the interactions between pain, depression, and self-harm.” That is, people with depression who receive therapy with opioids long-term are two to three times more likely to abuse opioidscompared to people who do not have depression.

Although comorbid depression “substantially increases overdose and suicide risk, it remains underdiagnosed and undertreated among people with chronic pain,” the authors write.

They add that increasing access to depression treatment may be a “potentially promising approach to preventing overdose and suicide” in these patients.

“We know that people who use opioids and have a history of depression are more likely to have negative outcomes, such as overdose and self-harm events,” Stein said. “We wanted to see if antidepressantsthat would treat depression in these individuals, would help with that.”

The researchers evaluated a database of commercial insurance claims from adults with a history of depression who received opioids between 2007 and 2017 (n = 283,374). The data included 336,599 episodes of treatment with opioids.

“We take advantage of the fact that, for most people, antidepressants they take a while to kick in and aren’t effective right away, so we were able to use that difference in our research,” Stein said.

“We wouldn’t expect to see an immediate effect from the antidepressantsso the difference between what we saw immediately after the person started treatment and the time it took for the antidepressant to be effective allowed us to discover the effect of the antidepressant,” he added.

Source consulted here.