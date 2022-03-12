Study suggests changes in the clinical approach to sexual health in patients with Multiple Myeloma

The researchers indicated that the medical literature reports little on the subject, but patients are increasingly aware of their needs.

According to the participants in this study, they often faced sexual challenges after diagnosis, many of which may be unique to Multiple Myeloma. While some were able to adjust to these changes, health care providers may not address concerns about sexuality in this population.

For this reason, the researchers suggest that specialists improve communication with the patient about sexuality to help them address the gaps identified by the participants from clinical care.

“The study The current study confirms that many people with multiple myeloma experienced disruptive sexual changes after diagnosis or treatment and engaged in active attempts to adapt their sexual practices to varying degrees,” the authors from the University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine, Canada, wrote.

This study uniquely describes how specific consequences related to Multiple Myeloma affect sexual expression. Consistent with the existing literature, few patients communicated with their providers about sexual concerns.

“Importantly, the conversations that took place were largely generic and genital-focused and did not appear to address the unique needs reported by multiple myeloma survivors,” they noted in the paper published in Research Square.

Another relevant aspect for the group of researchers is that multidisciplinary care teams they should know that it is more than just genital functioning.

“Providers should be prepared to make recommendations related to bone health, infection/illness, bleeding/bruising, fatigue, and peripheral neuropathy. Address concerns about altered body image and relationship adjustment and being able to provide appropriate referrals, for example through psychosocial services, which is an important form of support“, they highlighted.

Relevant qualitative results of experiences and emotions in patients

The study was carried out through surveys under the measurement of qualitative and descriptive analysis, where the symptoms and prevalent changes between the patients among which stand out:

The consequences of bone diseasesuch as bone pain, bone fracture and spinal cord compressionaffected sexual expression and caused reduced mobility, painful sexual experiences, and sex-related anxiety.

In the case of women, some expressed fears and experiences of bleeding or bruising during or after intercourse.

Fears and experiences of infection were also described. “Fatigue has been identified as contributing to loss of sexual desire, reduced frequency of sexual intercourse, and lack of stamina during sexual activity. Those diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy reported less satisfying sexual experiences due to deficits in sensation and stability,” the researchers reported.

Neuropathy symptoms reportedly worsened during sexual activity. Finally, reduced mobility, such as reduced flexibility and stability, and muscle pain, were attributed to bone disease and peripheral neuropathy.

Participants described concerns about sexual functioning, including low desire, difficulties with orgasm, erection difficulties, vaginal dryness, and painful sex.

“They also described body image disturbances related to changes in body weight, hair loss, incontinence that negatively affected sexual self-esteem. Perhaps more unique to Multiple Myeloma, experiences of spinal cord compression have a negative impact on body image,” they revealed.

What has been described above reinforces the importance of the topic in the patients and how specialists should address it, the researchers said.

