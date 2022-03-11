Study Suggests Efficacy of Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation for Acute and Chronic Pain

According to experts, there are no significant differences in pain relief with high-frequency and low-frequency transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation.

Patient with muscle atrophy is treated with transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation. Photo: FisioCasa.

Pain is a global health problem with negative consequences for patients, society and health systems.

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation is used worldwide for the symptomatic relief of pain, supported by physiological evidence that transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation inhibits the activity and excitability of central nociceptive transmission neurons, regardless of diagnosis.

In most countries, teams and nerve stimulation accessories transcutaneous electrical are available without a prescription; the costs of operation and clinical support from monitoring for electrical nerve stimulation transcutaneous are inexpensive. The treatment can be self-administered without fear of toxicity, potentially offering round-the-clock symptomatic pain relief.

According to experts, a meta-analysis shows the efficacy of nerve stimulation transcutaneous electrical to reduce pain compared to a placebo and standard treatments. In several cases, there is great uncertainty about the benefits and harms of this method, since it has generated controversy about its coverage by public health systems and private insurance.

However, moderate-certainty evidence showed that pain intensity was lower during or immediately after transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation compared to placebo.

The observed benefit regardless of study factors (risk of bias, sample size, type of placebo), pain diagnosis, and duration was as follows:

-Acute pain: -1.02 (95% CI, -1.24 to -0.79).

-Chronic pain: -0.87 (95% CI, -1.19 to -0.55).

-Low-certainty evidence showed that pain intensity was lower during or immediately after this method in comparison with pharmacological treatments and nonpharmacologic standard-of-care medications (standardized mean difference, -0.72; 95% CI, -0.95 to -0.50; Itwo=88%).

This shows that there are no significant differences in pain relief with high and low frequency transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation.

The risk of adverse events similar with versus comparators was (relative risk, 0.73; 95% CI, 0.36-1.48; Itwo=66%).

This systematic review of 381 randomized controlled trials (24,532 participants) is considered to be the most comprehensive to date and is the first to conduct a ‘comprehensive’ meta-analysis.

For the study authors, the comprehensive analysis of randomized controlled trials provides clinicians and policymakers with evidence that transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation is effective in reducing pain intensity “in the moment.”

Data were extracted and combined from a variety of settings (ie, hospital, clinic, and home) and when transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation was given alone or in combination with other treatments.

“The findings of our meta-analysis are consistent with clinical experience and physiological plausibility. Since its inception more than 50 years ago, clinical experience and expert opinion have shown that TENS provides some people with immediate pain relief at short-term through therapeutic neuromodulation, in a manner similar to rubbing the skin,” they noted.

