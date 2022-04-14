Study suggests empagliflozin improves symptoms of acute heart failure

This drug, indicated for type 2 diabetes, has been shown to be effective in patients with acute heart failure in hospitalized patients.

Study that confirms the presence of heart failure. Photo: Shutterstock.

Treatment of patients hospitalized acutely for heart failure with the SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin led to a rapid increase in patient well-being, compared with control patients receiving placebo, which appeared after 2 weeks of treatment in a secondary analysis of 530 randomized patients in the EMPULSO trial.

For Mikhail Kosiborod, co-investigator at EMPULSE, who presented a new analysis at the annual scientific sessions of the American College of Cardiology, the quick reply message to empagliflozin in acutely hospitalized patients was clear: “Use these drugs, as soon as possible. We’ve seen with other medications that if they’re not prescribed during hospitalization, it’s unlikely to happen after discharge,” said Kosiborod, who is also a cardiologist and co-director of the Haverty Cardiometabolic Center of Excellence at Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute. in Kansas City, Mo.

“To our knowledge, very early improvement in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire score, a well-known predictor of death cardiovascular disease and readmissions due to insufficiency heart rate, which we observed with empagliflozin at 15 days is the first such observation, and if corroborated by future studies would suggest that initiation of SGLT2 inhibitors during hospitalization for acute heart failure it may be a tool to improve the quality of hospital-to-home transitions,” Kosiborod and his associates wrote in the published version of their report that appeared at the same time as their meeting report.

“These data really support starting empagliflozin or another inhibitor in the hospital, assuming the patient has no contraindications,” said Deepak Bhatt, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

“The fact that the benefit comes so soon is really important, because there is a small penalty for waiting” to start treatment with an agent in the SGLT2 inhibitor class, added Bhatt, who is also CEO of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at Brigham and Women’s Health, in Boston.

In the hospital create an educational moment

Starting treatment when a patient is hospitalized is also important as a “teachable moment,” Bhatt added in an interview. “A doctor can tell a patient ‘take this medicine and it will keep you from coming back to the hospital,’ at a time when it is more likely to have an impact, compared to when the patient is out of the hospital and feeling well, and adherence it will probably be much less,” Bhatt said.

The results Kosiborod reported on measured quality-of-life parameters expanded on what he and his co-investigators first reported in 2021 with the primary results of EMPULSE, which enrolled 530 patients at 118 centers in 15 countries between June 2020 and February 2020. of 2021.

The trial randomized patients hospitalized for heart failure after a brief stabilization period, regardless of their left ventricular ejection fraction or the presence of diabetes, to receive a single daily dose of 10 mg empagliflozin (Jardiance) or placebo starting at a median of 3 days after of admission.

Enrolled patients averaged 71 years of age, about two-thirds were men, 45% had diabetes, 32% had a left ventricular ejection fraction greater than 40%, and about two-thirds had heart failure chronic decompensated, while a third had heart failure acute.

