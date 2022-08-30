Study suggests monkeys could use rocks as sex toys

Numerous specimens of a species of monkey in Indonesia could use stones as “sex toys” to achieve pleasuresuggests a study published in the scientific journal Ethology.

The research, which evaluated dozens of animals belonging to a population that varied between 700 and 1,000 long-tailed macaques on the island of Bali, showed that the monkeys carry out, apparently intentionally, hitting and rubbing rocks on his genitals in order to “get sexually motivated”.

“Given our results, we can say that these actions are not accidental, these monkeys are not tripping over their genitals while playing with the stones,” the coordinator of the study, Camilla Cenni, a student from PhD from the University of Lethbridge in Canada.

While not the first report of object masturbation observed in wild animals, the research provides new evidence that, at least in some casesAnimals do seem to use tools simply for pleasure.

The study, published this month, was based on observations, which took place in three different periods between 2016 and 2019, of a population of free-ranging long-tailed macaques living in the vicinity of the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud. , where they regularly receive food from humans.

To investigate the possibility of the use of “sex toys”, the researchers analyzed the actions of manipulation with stones of 173 monkeys and used “behavioral” and “physiological” indicators, such as penile erection or signs of fertile period of the females, to determine the sexual motivation of their actions.

In this context, they detected that some animals possibly hit each other and rubbed their genitals with stones “due to the pleasurable response derived from these actions,” Cenni explained.

They also observed that young males spent “significantly” more time touching and rubbing their private parts than adult males, especially when experiencing situations of high sexual tension, such as when they or another macaque solicited a mate or showed signs of arousal.

“We found that young males engaged in this behavior (of assisted masturbation) significantly more than mature males“, detailed Cenni, although he added that the reasons for this are not yet clear.

An “alternative explanation,” he added, could be that mature males have a “busier life,” maintaining their dominant status and seeking access to females, so younger monkeys might have “more free time,” though additional research is needed to “properly” verify this.

The study notes that the behavior tended to precede physical signs of sexual arousal in males and lasted longer when an erection actually occurred, patterns that did not apply to other types of rock manipulation, which could indicate the playful and intentional component of these actions.

“Our research suggests that instrumental behaviors of dubious adaptive value may be maintained over evolutionary time through pleasurable or self-rewarding mechanisms, such as playful and sexual activities,” the article concludes.