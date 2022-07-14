Study supports benefit of mobile app for patients with endometriosis

They recommended that the platform offer the option of its functionalities in the Spanish language. Photo: Shutterstock.

Due to the lack of data on the acceptance of mobile applications (apps) for monitoring gynecological and menstrual health of women, authors attached to the Ponce Health Science University conducted a qualitative study to assess the acceptability of the SORA application by Puerto Rican women with endometriosis to monitor symptoms, create clinical reports and be part of gynecological consultations.

SORA is an application that tracks gynecological symptoms in real time, generates individualized clinical reports and provides access to gynecological consultations through telemedicine with the purpose of guiding medical care for patients with endometriosis.

The team collected data on SORA use over a 3-month period. The sample consisted of six patients, who were interviewed three times through the Zoom platformwhere sociodemographic data were collected, among others.

Among the outstanding results, it is argued that the application movil turned out to be easy for the participants to use, it had a design adjusted to their preferences and it turned out to be “informative”. He was praised by the show for taking into account a range of symptoms associated with endometriosis to choose from.

Similarly, other functions that were highlighted by the sample is the ability to the application to track symptoms. However, they recommended that the platform offer the option of their functionalities in the Spanish languageas well as increase the accessibility to Latin countries.

“This ongoing study showed that SORA is widely accepted by patients with endometriosis that will facilitate access to care and improve the medical management of this complex condition,” reads part of the conclusion of the research work of which the main scientist of endometriosis in Puerto Rico, Dr. Idhaliz Flores Calderas.

It should be noted that studies in the country have shown that one out of every 20 women in Puerto Rico has endometriosis, that 80% will have severe and disabling pelvic pain, and 50% could have infertility.

In total, approximately 50,000 Puerto Rican women suffer from said uterine inflammation.

Other investigations by this team have also shown how this population can be classified as “changa”, in reference to the problem of stigma and minimization of the symptoms that this population of women present.

See the full program: