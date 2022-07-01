Study supports disparity in care and clinical management of heart failure in women

Women had significantly worse interstitial pulmonary edema outcomes in the emergency room.

A study based on epidemiological data from the Puerto Rico Cardiovascular Surveillance Study evaluated hospitalizations associated with cardiovascular diseases in the country in 21 hospital institutions, evaluating clinical care for this type of prevalent condition, which among the data it produced, maintains that women Hispanic Puerto Rican women with heart failure (HF) had higher hospital lethality compared to men.

The study was based on antecedents that indicate that women receive limited attention in managing cardiovascular conditions compared to men, arguing that health professionals tend to be less “aggressive” when treating patients. women and given the lack of data and the limited studies that evaluate the possible disparities that could exist between care doctor by gender against conditions cardiovascular diseases on the Island, such as Heart Failure.

Heart failure is a condition in which the heart can no longer pump oxygen-rich blood to the rest of the body efficiently.

The study, published in the American College of Cardiology, also evaluated data from hospitalized patients with a primary diagnosis of heart failure between 2007 and 2011. A total of 4461 participants were included in the analysis.

Among the most outstanding results, he maintains that women were significantly less likely to be prescribed converting enzyme inhibitors angiotensin (ACEi) or angiotensin blockers angiotensin receptors and beta-blockers.

Similarly, although men and women can present symptoms of heart failure Similary, women they had significantly worse findings suggestive of heart failure and had higher hospital mortality compared to men.

For this reason, the study concludes that women Hispanic Puerto Rican women with HF had higher rates of in-hospital mortality than men and this could be attributed to significant differences in symptom management in this patient population.

Our data shows that women Hispanic Puerto Ricans received less medication during hospitalization and at discharge, compared to compared to their male counterparts. Furthermore, men and women appear to have similar heart failure symptoms, but women had significantly worse interstitial pulmonary edema outcomes in the ER, supports part of the study’s conclusion.

Access the study here.