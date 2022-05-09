STUDY – The type of diet can increase potentially harmful gases in the intestine

Researchers at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine in the United States have analyzed the production of colonic hydrogen sulfide, a toxic gas in the body that smells like rotten eggs, in people in response to animal- and plant-based dietary interventions.

“Although the role of hydrogen sulfide has long been a topic of great interest in the pathogenesis of multiple important diseases, such as ulcerative colitis, colon cancer and obesity, previous research has not been able to link the data diets, the characterization of the microbiome and the actual production of hydrogen sulfide. This is what we have done here,” explains Dr. Alexander Khoruts, one of those responsible for the study, which has been published in the scientific journal Clinical Nutrition.

From a human cohort, the study supports the general hypothesis that hydrogen sulfide produced by the gut microbiota is increased by an animal-based diet.

However, the results also suggested the existence of gut microbiome enterotypes that respond differentially and even paradoxically to different dietary inputs.

The study found that in most participants, a plant-based diet resulted in less hydrogen sulfide production compared to an animal-based (ie, Western) diet.

As expected, a plant-based diet contained more fiber, while an animal-based diet contained more protein. In some individuals, plant-based diets did not reduce hydrogen sulfide production and even increased it.

Preliminary results suggest the existence of different gut microbiota compositions (enterotypes) that correlate with a differential response to diet in terms of hydrogen sulfide production.

