Studying helps to have better health and well-being

A study reveals that the more studies, the better ability to deal with negative situations.

The middle level studies or higherboth can be Professional Trainingl (FP) like college degrees, They influence not only job opportunities and salary. Having good knowledge and, therefore, options for a wider range of jobs also ends impacting on health of the person, the well-being and control of your life.

This is what the study that a group of economists and psychologists have prepared for the Valencian Institute of Economic Research and the BBVA Foundation. If we were looking for reasons to encourage our children to study and prepare well for the future, here are a few.

The more studies, the better health

The study, which has analyzed the evolution of the population between 16 and 65 yearsconfirms that people who have a job have a perception of their health much better than those who are unemployed. And people with higher education have more job options than those who left school after compulsory education.

Do you have exams? The method to memorize better and avoid the forgetting curve

But beyond the global analysis, it provides more specific data:

The 87.3% of workers with higher education have no chronic disease. It is 4% more than the group of those with only primary education.

of workers with higher education have no chronic disease. It is 4% more than the group of those with only primary education. The 93.1% of those have university studies or higher vocational training qualify their good or very good state of health. If they have only studied up to high school, it drops to 91.6%. If you have done medium FP, go down at 89%. And that they have only done ESOor primary go down to 84.7%.

Given the special circumstances that have been experienced with the covid pandemic, the study also analyzes this factor. Higher graduates were able to cope better with psychological disorders derived from the pandemic. The more studies, the better ability to deal with negative situations.

More exercise and quality of life

There are various factors that explain this difference. What has been seen is that the studies are also related to the good life habits. For example:

There is a correlation between studies and sports . The people with more education, on average, they exercise more . Up to 14% more said they do sports several times a week compared to those with primary studies.

. The people with more education, on average, . Up to 14% more said they do sports several times a week compared to those with primary studies. In it nutritional aspect this difference is also noticeable. There’s a 13% more than consume fruit and vegetables frequently among graduates.

this difference is also noticeable. There’s a frequently among graduates. and there is less smokersalmost 10% less.

Globally, a 70% of the population with higher education and work consider that they have good quality of life and well-being. Something you share less than 50% of those who dropped out.

Techniques to overcome test anxiety and improve concentration

These aspects go down if the person is unemployed. But even in this circumstance, the gap between unemployed and unemployed it is smaller in the case of those who studied and much larger among those who dropped out.

“Having studies contributes to alleviating the negative effects on health of unfavorable work and family situations”, the authors point out.

Less macho and more participatory

Another aspect that the study points out is that men who have higher degreesin general, show greater collaboration in the distribution of tasks at home and they give less macho opinions in the polls.

Let’s clarify. There are macho behaviors in all groups. And women participate more than men in household chores. We are talking about statistical percentages. in the same way as gender violence problems They are seen in all kinds of homes, with different economic and cultural levels. The one who has more studies does not exclude for a person to become an abuser.

Why are we one of the countries with the most school failure?

It also notes that, statistically, people with more studies are more participative in organizations all types. An example, 11% of people with higher vocational training and 10% of university students show active in the trade union world. This percentage drops to 4% among those with less education.

How the family economic level influences

Despite the fact that higher education has expanded and the most disadvantaged have more opportunities study, the social difference is still evident. The children of wealthy families and with a good level of studies have up to 20 percentage points more to achieve higher education than young people from poor families.

Children from wealthy families may suffer more health problems if they do not meet the expectations of studies that are expected of them

A curious fact is that this can also turn against the young person who does not want to continue studying. “The favorable environment family seems to exercise certain pressure for its members to have studiesand if they are not achieved, it is easier for the appearance of chronic health problems”, the authors point out.

When these youngsters fail and they only get primary studies, it is observed that they pay a “Toll” in the form of health problems.