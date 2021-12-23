With the arrival of the cold and the temperatures that have dropped, many have caught colds. The changes in temperature between inside and outside, a little rain or a hit of cold may have fooled us. Now we find ourselves with a stuffy nose and a cold that force us to blow our nose continuously.

Nasal congestion is a nuisance that often accompanies a runny nose, constant sneezing and even coughing. When it is not of allergic origin or linked to other diseases, it usually passes on its own in a few days. The problem is, however, that it can be really annoying and debilitating because it might not even make us sleep at night.

Stuffed nose and cold will no longer be a problem with this quick and practical grandmother’s remedy

There are several remedies in the pharmacy but we may not want to take medication for a simple cold. We don’t want to wait for it to pass by itself but we also don’t want it to last too long. Here, then, that we can try to use some natural remedies to facilitate healing.

Generally in these cases it is recommended to do nasal washes with physiological or hypertonic solution. This is to help cleanse the nasal passages, fight a stuffy nose and reduce swelling caused by repeated sneezing. Then it is advisable to drink herbal teas, broth or in any case hot dishes that allow the body to stay well hydrated. But be careful if we also have a red throat it might not be a good idea. But against a runny and blocked nose, these 2 precious homemade ingredients, ginger and allspice could help us.

One of the most common tips is certainly to do some fumigations. The water vapor helps to breathe better through the nose and with the addition of essential oils we could speed up the course. Typically chamomile, eucalyptus or mint essential oils are used. Today’s remedy for colds involves the use of a plant not well known but with incredible properties, the echinacea.

It would also have immunostimulating properties

Echinacea is a perennial herbaceous plant with extreme importance from the herbal point of view. The polysaccharides contained within it support the organism in flu states. Not only in colds too. For this reason it is also recognized as a natural phytotherapeutic immunostimulant.

How to use it? You can find supplements, extracts or essential oils of this plant. If we do not want to ingest it, we can safely use its essential oil for fumigations. Let’s put a few drops in the hot water and then cover the head with the towel. In a short time we will be able to say goodbye to a stuffy nose.

So, stuffy nose and cold will no longer be a problem with this quick and practical grandmother’s remedy. Obviously it is a natural remedy of the grandmother, let’s always remember that it does not replace the medical opinion. Although the properties of this plant are recognized, it is good to inquire about possible side effects. In case of a blocked nose or persistent cold, it is necessary to contact your doctor.

