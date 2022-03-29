Stumbles in the peace dialogue in Ukraine: Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators could be poisoned, according to WSJ | International | News

Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich and two Ukrainian envoys who participated in the negotiations with Moscow developed symptoms of a possible poisoning after a meeting in kyiv last month, according to The Wall Street Journalwhich cites “sources familiar with the matter.”

The symptoms that appeared in the three cases were red eyes, constant and annoying tearing and peeling of the skin of the hands and faceaccording to the newspaper, which attributes the possible attack to “radical elements in Moscow” who were trying to boycott these negotiations.

Despite these symptoms, their lives are not in danger and all of them are progressing positively.

Abramovich was traveling between Lviv, Moscow and other capitals in his mediation efforts between the Russian and Ukrainian governments, and although he met with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, the latter was not affected, his spokesman confirmed, quoted by the newspaper.

The sources specified that it was difficult to determine if the possible poisoning was caused by a chemical or biological agent, or if it was electromagnetic radiation.

Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Several media outlets reported the previous week that Chelsea FC oligarch Roman Abramovich had gone to Poland to act as a negotiator between US President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. According to local media reports, the 55-year-old billionaire, who was recently sanctioned by the EU and the UK, took a train to Poland on Thursday with his Portuguese passport.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed last week that Abramovich attended a first round of peace talks between the two sides in Belarus during the first week of Putin’s brutal invasion of his neighbor, which has lasted more than four years. weeks.

The Kremlin has acknowledged that Abramovich played an early role in the talks, but the process is now handled by the negotiating parties.

The WSJ maintains that suspicions about the attack are directed at "radical elements in Moscow" who have tried to boycott the peace negotiations.

The WSJ maintains that suspicions about the attack are directed at “radical elements in Moscow” who have tried to boycott the peace negotiations.

Let us remember that the Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24in what Vladimir Putin describes as a “special military operation” whose declared objective is to “demilitarize and denazify” Ukraine. (I)