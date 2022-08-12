Stung as a couple, Shakira knows her replacement

Officially separated from Shakira since the announcement of their divorce last June, Gerard Pique would be in a relationship with a certain Clara Chia Marti.

The episode caused a stir. At the beginning of June 2022, Gerard Pique and Shakira have announced that they are ending more than ten years of living together. Parents of two boys, the footballer and the singer have decided to take separate paths. The media quickly put forward supposed love gaps on the part of the FC Barcelona player. The thing had never been really certain until then. She could be now with the revelation of the identity of her potential new companion.

According to the Dailymail and The Sun, the lucky winner would be named Clara Chia Marti. Aged twenty-three, the young woman was waitress in a Barcelona pub when she met the Spanish world champion. Still according to the English media, Gerard Piqué then made sure to offer him a job in his production company. Cosmos. She is now in charge of organizing events for the company.

Several months of attendance

On his side, AS, notes that since the information was revealed, Clara Chia Marti has cleaned up her social media accounts and deleted the majority of her profiles. Some Internet users have still managed to glean an image or two, one of which is broadcast in abundance. As for knowing when the idyll really began, a source close to Gerard Piqué is quoted by The Sun. She reveals that the Blaugrana and its new conquest ” have been dating for months” .

#International | The student from Barcelona, ​​in Spain, Clara Chia Marti, is the mujer con la Gerard Piqué estuvo saliendo y que provocó su separación con la cantante colombiana Shakira, de acuerdo con la prensa inglesa. pic.twitter.com/knuP1FZhRS — Política Stereo (@politicaestereo) August 11, 2022

Enough to confirm certain rumors which suggested that Pique was cheating on Shakira. ” They kept their relationship a secret, but everyone around them knows what’s going on“, adds the mysterious source. In the meantime, Gerard Pique and Shakira are trying to do what is necessary so that the whole story does not impact the lives of Milan and Sasha too much, their two children, them. who recently agreed on summer childcare. For the rest, time will deliver other details.