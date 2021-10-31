stunned by a fight, heart tests in the hospital

BARCELONA (Spain) – Difficult Saturday evening for Barcelona, 1-1 at home against Alaves and with Sergio Aguero in the hospital. The Argentine player had to leave the game in the 41st minute of the first half due to chest pain due to a plane crash: the “Kun” accused difficulty in breathing and dizziness and remained on the ground until the doctors intervened. decided to take him to the hospital to undergo heart tests. According to the “Cope” broadcaster, the mother, brother and girlfriend received reassurances from the Argentine center forward: “Sergio told me he wasn’t feeling well. They took him to the hospital to see what’s there. I can’t say much more“commented the new Blaugrana coach Sergi Barjuan.

