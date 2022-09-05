Stunning futuristic-inspired designs

The collection was inspired by the Metamorphosis of the Roman poet Ovid to explore the multiple identities that can exist in the physical and digital worlds, in particular, after studying the myths of Narcissus, Daphne and Apollo, that were incorporated into the peculiar designs.

All the pieces presented have been created from innovative fabrics and digital technology (their i3D prints are designed that way first, “so all those skins are basically metaverse-ready now,” said the creative for 38 years to the magazine fashion. It also included high-tech biodegradable fibers made from algae, and silks made from banana leaves.

Recognized as one of the first pioneers in the use of 3d print, integrating it into their work as a construction method for garments and also taking advantage of the use of technology to achieve haute couture designs.

His peculiar creations have received recognition not only from the guild to which he belongs but also from supermodels, singers and actresses who have worn his designs as Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Cara Delevingne, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, Katy Perry, among others.

He has done special work for Scarlett Johannson in the movie ‘Lucy’ and for Beyoncé in her video ‘Mine’. Also, exclusive outfits for the Paris Opera and the New York City Ballet, in collaboration with choreographer Benjamin Millepied and the Sasha Waltz dance company in Berlin.