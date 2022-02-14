Sturaro heart, two heavy mistakes by Destro

We publish below the report cards of Pianetagenoa1893.net to the protagonists of Genoa-Salernitanarace ended with a score of 1-1.

Genoa 5 – The game of life fails, margin of salvation to the light although Venice and Cagliari remain six points behind

Sirigu 5 – Can do little on the occasion of the goal of Salernitana, the only danger of the day

Hefti 5 – More inaccurate than usual

Vanheusden 6 – Bonazzoli loses who bags undisturbed, for the rest he leads an orderly game

Maksimovic 5 – Negatively involved in the guest network

Vasquez 5 – Verdi is a bad customer, in fact he favors a draw (58 ‘ Cambiaso 6 – His save on Verdi’s filter in the 73rd minute is worth the game)

Badelj 5 – A single enlightening play, too little in a decisive match (80 ‘ Small 5 – Takes over with the team tired but never takes it)

Sturaro 7 – Griffin heart. He completes an exemplary game, as a yellow card: he closes with cramps

Ekuban 6 – Running and commitment but when Blessin moves him as the first striker, he disappears

Portanova 5 – Half an hour as a protagonist, then loses momentum (58 ‘ Rovella 5 – Indolent, bordering on impertinence)

Yeboah 6 – Match of pure sacrifice and generosity for the team (67 ‘ Melegoni 5 – Doesn’t help the team, already tired on the legs)

Right 6 – Score a heavy goal but miss a couple not from him (67 ‘ Gudmundsson 5 – Try to do something but without a precise idea, postponed)

Coach Blessin 5 – This time you forget the Gegenpressing at home, Genoa never gave the impression of doing badly

Salerno 6 – Sepe 7; Mazzocchi 6, Fazio 6, Dragusin 5, Ranieri 5; Ederson 5 (62 ‘Perotti 6), Radovanovic 6 (74’ Ribery sv), L. Coulibaly 6; Verdi 7 (82 ′ Zortea sv), Bonazzoli 7 (74 ′ Kastanos sv); Djuric 6 (82 ‘Mikael sv) – Coach Colantuono 6



